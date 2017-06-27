Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Connolly's to close

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's been about a year and a half since Connolly's Public House opened its doors for business at 1109 South Blvd., but its owners, Mike and Natalie Connolly announced last week that they'll be closing in July.

"While there are a few reasons behind our decision to close, the financial impact of the unforeseen utility construction last spring remains devastating to this day," the Connollys wrote in a farewell letter. "Having started this family business with plenty of sweat equity but limited capital reserves, the loss of business during that time consumed the reserves we had earmarked for more foreseeable obstacles, including a crumbling building, an ever-changing business environment, and the impact of the looming construction project to the west of us."

They say that while patrons of the business "did their best to support us during that time, the village [government] chose not to. Once again, as Oak Park looks to grow in population and density, they have shown little to no support for the micro-businesses that make up the fabric of this town," the Connollys said.

Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

8 Comments - Add Your Comment

Nick Arestopoulos  

Posted: June 29th, 2017 12:30 PM

What could the village have done? A loan? Marketing? What exactly? Not that I support everything the village does, but they just hand out the licenses and make sure the business is what it says it is. The support for a business comes from the community, its patrons. They are the ones who pack the place and spend money. They didn't pack the place enough to make it viable for these guys. When people say that the village doesn't do enough to support small business, what you are really saying is that not enough people come in and spend money.

Nicholas Kalogeresis  

Posted: June 28th, 2017 6:25 PM

Not happy about the news. This was a nice cozy place to hang out at. Yes, the Village should have done more to mitigate the impacts of the construction projects.

Judy Chrisman from Oak Park  

Posted: June 28th, 2017 5:42 PM

I'm so sorry to lose them! I love their gluten-free fish and chips. It was difficult but worth trying to get there during the construction. I was hoping they could weather that storm.

Tony Dobrowolski from Oak Park  

Posted: June 28th, 2017 5:18 PM

Connolly's will be missed. Its warm atmosphere generated by Mike and Natalie has been the kind of environment wise municipalities do everything they can to foster. Oak Park continues to build more and more commercial space, while the Village does little (or nothing) to help small businesses succeed in Oak Park. This trend needs to stop!

Christopher L. Negron  

Posted: June 28th, 2017 4:46 PM

Here comes another condo!

Mary Dirks  

Posted: June 28th, 2017 4:41 PM

As a longtime (20+ yrs) business owner in Oak Park, it was my experience that the village was never a friend to small businesses. They had no qualms about hiking up the fees for our licenses, our parking, or our building permits, though! This is a huge, sad loss for the Connolys and for the community.

Michele Flowers  

Posted: June 28th, 2017 4:06 PM

Sorry to see them close. Oak Park should have helped in some way

Jill O'Mahony Stewart from Oak Park   

Posted: June 28th, 2017 3:10 PM

Darn!

