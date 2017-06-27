Connolly's to close

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's been about a year and a half since Connolly's Public House opened its doors for business at 1109 South Blvd., but its owners, Mike and Natalie Connolly announced last week that they'll be closing in July.

"While there are a few reasons behind our decision to close, the financial impact of the unforeseen utility construction last spring remains devastating to this day," the Connollys wrote in a farewell letter. "Having started this family business with plenty of sweat equity but limited capital reserves, the loss of business during that time consumed the reserves we had earmarked for more foreseeable obstacles, including a crumbling building, an ever-changing business environment, and the impact of the looming construction project to the west of us."

They say that while patrons of the business "did their best to support us during that time, the village [government] chose not to. Once again, as Oak Park looks to grow in population and density, they have shown little to no support for the micro-businesses that make up the fabric of this town," the Connollys said.

