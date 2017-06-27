Bombs bursting in air, courtesy of WJ
By Ken Trainor
As dusk falls on the 4th, there is really just one place to be in Oak Park and River Forest. That's at the high school for the annual fireworks spectacular, largely bought and paid for by the good folks at Community Bank.
But enough about them. How about the Grand Finale? The noisiest, most colorful, sky-crashing 45 seconds of any given year in these parts. And we humbly note that the Grand Finale is presented by Wednesday Journal.
Did we mention Wednesday Journal? Community Bank never does in their introduction before lighting the fuses, so we thought you might like to know.
Ken Trainor
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
