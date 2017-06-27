Big Week June 28 -July 5

"It Don't Just ... Shake Off"

Going to the Dogs

By Staff

Independence Day Parade

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m., Oak Park:

The parade steps off from Longfellow Park at Ridgeland and Adams, then marches north on Ridgeland to Augusta, turning east to disperse near Whittier Elementary School at Harvey Avenue.

Fireworks!

Tuesday, July 4, at dusk, Oak Park & River Forest High School Football Stadium:

Celebrate our nation's independence with your neighbors at this free fireworks display, weather permitting. East Ave. and Lake St.

The finale is sponsored by Wednesday Journal.

36th American Music Festival

Friday, June 30, to Monday, July 3, FitzGerald's:

American roots music fans can experience more than 50 acts from across the country, including blues, rock, pop, zydeco, soul, funk, jazz, country and folk. Featuring American BBQ and Cajun food. Rain or shine on three stages. $120, four-day pass; $30 to $40, individual days; $5, age 12 and under with parents until 10 p.m. For times, tickets and artists: fitzgeraldsnightclub.com. Questions: 708-788-2118. 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn.

Gallery Shows on Harrison:

Opening reception, Saturday, July 1, 4 to 6 p.m.,

Expressions Graphics:

Exhibit of dog art by Roberta Raymond through August. During the opening, dog parade at 4:30 p.m. All welcome, bring your canine to participate in parade. More: 708-447-9262, expressionsgraphics.org. 29 Harrison St.

Dark Matter

Friday through Sunday, June 30 to July 2, 1 to 5 p.m., Gallery Pink:

An exhibit of new paintings and sculpture by Janice Elkins, Gina Lee Robbins and Richard Shipps ends Sunday. Info: 708-648-3131. 149 Harrison St., Oak Park.

Midcentury Movie Star: Montgomery Clift

Monday, July 3, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

Join local film buff Doug Deuchler for movies starring an icon of the 1940s and '50s. Free, adults and teens.

This week: "A Place in the Sun"

July 10: "I Confess"

July 17: "From Here to Eternity"

Visit oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St.

Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 3 p.m., Open Door Repertory:

Set in the 1920s, this new musical is based on the true partnership of Tampa Red and Georgia Tom, the father of gospel music. Filled with blues music composed by these two legends, as well as original music. Running through July 23, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m. $25, general admission; $22, seniors. Info/tickets: 708-386-5510. 902 S. Ridgeland Ave.

Pedal Oak Park

Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 1, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Greenline Wheels:

Take a guided bicycle tour to view exteriors and learn about 21 Frank Lloyd Wright designs, including the Home and Studio, Frank Thomas House, Heurtley House, and Cheney House. Bring a bike or one can be provided. Tours continue Fridays through Sundays during July and Aug. $45, $40 FLW Trust members. Rain or shine, ages 12 and up. Tickets: cal.flwright.org/tours/pedaloakpark. 105 S. Marion St.

"Can You Dig This?"

Thursday, June 29, 7 to 10 p.m., Harambee Garden:

View a film outdoors that features those rebuilding LA's Compton community through urban agriculture. Includes healthy snacks and post-film discussion to kick off the I Can Fly Youth Leadership Program, which involves building gardens in the Austin neighborhood. Sponsored by Green Community Connections and One Earth Film Festival. Free tickets: oneearthfilmfest.org. 500 N. Waller, Chicago.

Caribbean Independence Book Festival

Friday, June 30, 2 to 6 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

Sit down with Caribbean authors and talk about their work. Presented by Afriware Books of Maywood. Contact: Marlin Kirby, 708-848–0510, mkirbyesq@gmail.com. 834 Lake St.

FLW Pop-Up Design Studio

Friday, June 30, 9 a.m. to noon, Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio:

Come to the courtyard every Friday through August 25 to explore and create at this free, drop-in design workshop. All ages. An adult must accompany children. Questions? 708.725.3828. 931 Chicago Ave., Oak Park.

Resources for Seniors

Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Suburban Medical Center:

Learn about local, state, and federal programs for seniors and their caregivers to help navigate available resources. Reserve a spot: 866-938-7256. Rm. 1062, first floor, 3 Erie Court, Oak Park.

Kids Take Action: Postcard Party

Wednesday, July 5, 4 to 5 p.m., Storytime Room, Main Library:

Young citizens can decide what is important to them in their town, state or country, then create cards to mail to elected officials at any level. Postcards and addresses supplied. Ages 4 to 10. Held again on August 2. Contact: 708-452-3420, childrens@oppl.org. 834 Lake St.

