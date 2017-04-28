Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Progressive Dinner raises $15K for Housing Forward

15th Annual Progressive Dinner hosts more than 200 guests

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The 15th Annual Progressive Dinner had another successful fundraiser earlier this month, hosting more than 200 guests and raising over $15,000 for Housing Forward.

A Housing Forward press release notes that the dinner was held at three locations – Winberie's Restaurant & Bar, 151 N. Oak Park Ave.; L!VE Café, 163 S. Oak Park Ave.; and Oak Park Brewing Company, 155 S. Oak Park Ave. – on April 17, and included donations from Buzz Café, The Cheesecake Stand, Cucina Paradiso and The Happy Apple Pie Shop. 

"The evening raised more than $15,000, which is enough to prevent 10 households from becoming homeless," the press release notes.

Mary and Frank Pellegrini of Prairie Tile and Pellegrini & Christiano, an Oak Park-based law firm, were noted as Michelin Star sponsors of the event, according to the press release.

"We are in the business of helping people buy and sell their homes," Mary Pellegrini said in the press release. "When the weather is bad and we walk into our home of 23 years, we often think of the folks who for one reason or another do not have a home to go to. We are grateful for our blessings and want to share them with others."

Housing Forward offers programming aimed at preventing and addressing eh underlying causes of homelessness.

Housing Forward notes in its news release that new funding and expanded partnerships have allowed the agency to increase its permanent supportive housing units from 13 to 166 between 2014 and 2016.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

 

