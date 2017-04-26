Social Justice Conference, April 29th

By Community Editor

"And Justice For All" Social Justice Conference Saturday, April 29, 10 am to 5 pm Main Library Veterans Room.

Hear featured speakers: Cyndee Landrum, Laurel Johnson, Derrick Sanders, Ben Levinson, Anthony Clark, Dr. Melissa Blount, and Stacy Gibson, among others, on health, education, economic, and criminal justice inequities.

Attend breakout sessions and workshops.

Gain a broader understanding of social justice issues & develop effective strategies and vocabulary for solutions. Stand. Speak. Act.

Register at oppl.org. Free lunch for the first 30 registrants.