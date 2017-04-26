Social Justice Conference, April 29th
"And Justice For All" Social Justice Conference Saturday, April 29, 10 am to 5 pm Main Library Veterans Room.
- Hear featured speakers: Cyndee Landrum, Laurel Johnson, Derrick Sanders, Ben Levinson, Anthony Clark, Dr. Melissa Blount, and Stacy Gibson, among others, on health, education, economic, and criminal justice inequities.
- Attend breakout sessions and workshops.
- Gain a broader understanding of social justice issues & develop effective strategies and vocabulary for solutions. Stand. Speak. Act.
Register at oppl.org. Free lunch for the first 30 registrants.
