Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Social Justice Conference, April 29th

By Community Editor

"And Justice For All" Social Justice Conference Saturday, April 29, 10 am to 5 pm Main Library Veterans Room.

  • Hear featured speakers: Cyndee Landrum, Laurel Johnson, Derrick Sanders, Ben Levinson, Anthony Clark, Dr. Melissa Blount, and Stacy Gibson, among others, on health, education, economic, and criminal justice inequities.
  • Attend breakout sessions and workshops.
  • Gain a broader understanding of social justice issues & develop effective strategies and vocabulary for solutions. Stand. Speak. Act.

Register at oppl.org. Free lunch for the first 30 registrants.

