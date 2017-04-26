River Forest Park District Staff Earns National Certification for Parks and Recreation

By River Forest Park District

River Forest Park District Athletic Supervisor, Aly Copus, was recently certified as a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) by the National Certification Board (NCB) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Ms. Copus joins other Park District staff Michael Sletten, Mary Dominguez, and Karen Stille with this certification.

The CPRP certification is granted to individuals employed in the recreation, park resources, and leisure services professions who meet the eligibility requirements, including a combination of higher education and/or work experience, and who successfully complete the national CPRP examination.

"We are proud that Ms. Copus achieved this certification after only two years with the agency," stated Executive Director Michael Sletten. "Individuals certified as CPRPs meet high standards of education, expertise, and experience established in the field for park and recreation professionals."

The CPRP program is offered by the National Certification Board in coordination with NRPA and the CPRP Certification Committee.

