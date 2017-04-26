River Forest Park District Staff Earns National Certification for Parks and Recreation
River Forest Park District Athletic Supervisor, Aly Copus, was recently certified as a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) by the National Certification Board (NCB) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Ms. Copus joins other Park District staff Michael Sletten, Mary Dominguez, and Karen Stille with this certification.
The CPRP certification is granted to individuals employed in the recreation, park resources, and leisure services professions who meet the eligibility requirements, including a combination of higher education and/or work experience, and who successfully complete the national CPRP examination.
"We are proud that Ms. Copus achieved this certification after only two years with the agency," stated Executive Director Michael Sletten. "Individuals certified as CPRPs meet high standards of education, expertise, and experience established in the field for park and recreation professionals."
The CPRP program is offered by the National Certification Board in coordination with NRPA and the CPRP Certification Committee.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Just got one too turning right from northbound Harlem...
By Robert Poissant
Posted: April 26th, 2017 3:21 PM
P.S. It wouldn't seem such a stretch to think...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: April 26th, 2017 1:18 PM
Clark and Joann Montgomery lived, as you say, at 5...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: April 26th, 2017 1:13 PM
This is a beautifully written article about my old...
By Susan Montgomery
Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:54 AM
Way too much worrying in this town about being gentle...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:27 AM
So glad you're retiring (for your sake) but still...
By Martin A. Berg
Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:15 AM
Retirement is wonderful and so glad you can begin this...
By Gail Simpson Wolf
Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:09 AM
Great article! Thank you for sharing your positive...
By Colleen Rockafellow
Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:05 AM
My husband and his three cousins were the product of...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:01 AM
Are you the same Stephen Jackson that the Wednesday...
By James Peters
Posted: April 26th, 2017 9:11 AM