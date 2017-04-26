Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community
  • Home /
  • Community /
  • Blogs /
  • River Forest Park District Staff Earns National Certification for Parks and Recreation

River Forest Park District Staff Earns National Certification for Parks and Recreation

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By River Forest Park District

River Forest Park District Athletic Supervisor, Aly Copus, was recently certified as a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) by the National Certification Board (NCB) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).  Ms. Copus joins other Park District staff Michael Sletten, Mary Dominguez, and Karen Stille with this certification. 

The CPRP certification is granted to individuals employed in the recreation, park resources, and leisure services professions who meet the eligibility requirements, including a combination of higher education and/or work experience, and who successfully complete the national CPRP examination.  

"We are proud that Ms. Copus achieved this certification after only two years with the agency," stated Executive Director Michael Sletten.  "Individuals certified as CPRPs meet high standards of education, expertise, and experience established in the field for park and recreation professionals."

The CPRP program is offered by the National Certification Board in coordination with NRPA and the CPRP Certification Committee.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Just got one too turning right from northbound Harlem...

By Robert Poissant

Posted: April 26th, 2017 3:21 PM

On: $26.5 million in red-light camera...

P.S. It wouldn't seem such a stretch to think...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: April 26th, 2017 1:18 PM

On: New to Wright Plus: The Mayo on...

Clark and Joann Montgomery lived, as you say, at 5...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: April 26th, 2017 1:13 PM

On: New to Wright Plus: The Mayo on...

This is a beautifully written article about my old...

By Susan Montgomery

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:54 AM

On: New to Wright Plus: The Mayo on...

Way too much worrying in this town about being gentle...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:27 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

So glad you're retiring (for your sake) but still...

By Martin A. Berg

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:15 AM

On: Entering the 'Forest Stage'...

Retirement is wonderful and so glad you can begin this...

By Gail Simpson Wolf

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:09 AM

On: Entering the 'Forest Stage'...

Great article! Thank you for sharing your positive...

By Colleen Rockafellow

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:05 AM

On: At Triton College, school's out...

My husband and his three cousins were the product of...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:01 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Are you the same Stephen Jackson that the Wednesday...

By James Peters

Posted: April 26th, 2017 9:11 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close