Chicago Parent Playdate, April 30
Chicago Parent's Playdates keep getting better and better, and this one is no exception. There will be something for everyone, from your babies to tweens, with the best kids' entertainers and bounce houses around. The Playground Games have loads of fun planned (bubble soccer anyone?). Plus vendors will have activities for your kids' busy hands—and helpful info for you.
It all takes place 10 am-3 pm April 30 at the Athletico Center, 1900 Old Willow Road, Northbrook. Please wear sneakers or flats since shoes with heels aren't allowed on the turf.
For more information, click here!
