Central European Delights, April 30th
The Symphony of Oak Park and River Forest presents Central European Delights under the direction of Jay Friedman, Music Director and Conductor, on Sunday April 30th at 4:00 pm. A preconcert conversation begins at 3:15.
Featuring: David Taylor on the Violin
- Weber: Overture to Der Freischütz
- Dvorak: Four Slavonic Dances
- Brahms: Violin Concerto
To be performed at Dominican University Performing Arts Center, 7900 W. Division River Forest 60305. Students through college are free. Single tickets are available at the door for $28. For tickets call DUPAC at 708-488-5000 or visit www.symphonyOPRF.com. Call 708-218-2648 for more information about the orchestra.
