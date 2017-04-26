Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
75°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Central European Delights, April 30th

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

The Symphony of Oak Park and River Forest presents Central European Delights under the direction of Jay Friedman, Music Director and Conductor, on Sunday April 30th at 4:00 pm. A preconcert conversation begins at 3:15.

Featuring:  David Taylor on the Violin

  • Weber: Overture to Der Freischütz
  • Dvorak: Four Slavonic Dances
  • Brahms: Violin Concerto

To be performed at Dominican University Performing Arts Center, 7900 W. Division River Forest 60305.  Students through college are free.  Single tickets are available at the door for $28. For tickets call DUPAC at 708-488-5000 or visit www.symphonyOPRF.com. Call 708-218-2648 for more information about the orchestra.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

iron stair railings

Pair of iron railing for stairs. aprx 128 x 22 inch $1100 OBO 708 334 2979

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

This is a beautifully written article about my old...

By Susan Montgomery

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:54 AM

On: New to Wright Plus: The Mayo on...

Way too much worrying in this town about being gentle...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:27 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

So glad you're retiring (for your sake) but still...

By Martin A. Berg

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:15 AM

On: Entering the 'Forest Stage'...

Retirement is wonderful and so glad you can begin this...

By Gail Simpson Wolf

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:09 AM

On: Entering the 'Forest Stage'...

Great article! Thank you for sharing your positive...

By Colleen Rockafellow

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:05 AM

On: At Triton College, school's out...

My husband and his three cousins were the product of...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: April 26th, 2017 10:01 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Are you the same Stephen Jackson that the Wednesday...

By James Peters

Posted: April 26th, 2017 9:11 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

In response to Mr. Kline. I don't see anywhere...

By Karen Walker-Ward

Posted: April 26th, 2017 8:46 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

@Christina - is this an accurate portrayal of RJ...

By Renee Skower

Posted: April 26th, 2017 8:19 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

So, "this is the latest in a "well-reported...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: April 26th, 2017 7:23 AM

On: About the village clerk

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close