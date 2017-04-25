Communities of conversation

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

The Oak Park-based religious alliance Community of Congregations will host its spring meeting on April 27 at 7 p.m., at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church, 405 S. Euclid Ave. in Oak Park.

The meeting will feature a compassionate conversation featuring five women speakers, three of whom are members of the Austin community.

"The CoC is not just thinking about what projects we hear faith communities telling us they want to do together, but how the West Side corridor can work together," said the organization's vice president, Rev. Lindsey Long Joyce, pastor of St. John's United Methodist Church, 1100 Ontario St.

"The way to do that is, like any relationship, to get to know each other. What people can expect from this meeting is less focus on specific projects and more focus on hearing and sharing our stories. We hope to take time out of our busy schedules to sit, listen and share. Really, it's just about getting to know each other."

For more info, visit communityofcongregations.org.

