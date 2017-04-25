Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
76°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Communities of conversation

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

The Oak Park-based religious alliance Community of Congregations will host its spring meeting on April 27 at 7 p.m., at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church, 405 S. Euclid Ave. in Oak Park. 

The meeting will feature a compassionate conversation featuring five women speakers, three of whom are members of the Austin community. 

"The CoC is not just thinking about what projects we hear faith communities telling us they want to do together, but how the West Side corridor can work together," said the organization's vice president, Rev. Lindsey Long Joyce, pastor of St. John's United Methodist Church, 1100 Ontario St.

"The way to do that is, like any relationship, to get to know each other. What people can expect from this meeting is less focus on specific projects and more focus on hearing and sharing our stories. We hope to take time out of our busy schedules to sit, listen and share. Really, it's just about getting to know each other."

For more info, visit communityofcongregations.org.

 Michael Romain

Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

RUMMAGE SALE

FOREST PARK AMERICAN LEGION POST 114 500 Circle Ave SAT 4/22 9AM TO 3PM Free Admission Rent a table - ONLY $5 SELL YOUR UNWANTED ITEMS SPACE IS LIMITED RESERVE YOUR TABLE TODAY fpal414@hotmail.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I'm shocked. The darling children of the uppity...

By Natalie Stein

Posted: April 25th, 2017 7:40 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Congratulations Ken! I have been retired for 15 years...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: April 25th, 2017 7:18 PM

On: Entering the 'Forest Stage'...

Is someone able to confirm whether the primary...

By Barbara Purington

Posted: April 25th, 2017 6:28 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

"The goal of SB 100 is to limit the amount of...

By Karen Krug Anderson

Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:45 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

I was saddened to read of the passing of Mel Wilson. ...

By Barbara J Plona

Posted: April 25th, 2017 4:30 PM

On: Mel Wilson helped make Oak Park...

"However, many school board members were...

By Chris Costello

Posted: April 25th, 2017 3:17 PM

On: D97 approves $1M for new books

We love to claim the title of "diverse" in...

By Stephen Jackson

Posted: April 25th, 2017 2:30 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

I think that there is a problem with the ...

By Mauna Moon

Posted: April 25th, 2017 10:48 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

ddd

By Mauna Moon

Posted: April 25th, 2017 10:41 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

APPROPRIATE RESPONSE. Some kids make bad decisions,...

By James Peters

Posted: April 25th, 2017 9:33 AM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close