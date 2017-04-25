Big Week April 26 - May 3

By Staff

Memorable

Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m., Hemingway Birthplace Home:

Annette Gendler, the 2014–2015 writer-in-residence at the Hemingway Birthplace Home, is doing several events in Oak Park for her debut memoir, Jumping Over Shadows. She will lead a workshop, titled "Shaping Family History into Compelling Stories" this Thursday at 339 N. Oak Park Ave. On May 4 at 1 p.m., Gendler, who teaches memoir writing at StoryStudio Chicago, will talk about her new book at West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 Harlem Ave, River Forest.

Spring Music Fest

Saturday, April 29 from 7 to 10 p.m., United Lutheran Church, Oak Park:

The annual Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation Spring Music Fest takes place at their temporary location, United Lutheran Church. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 13, available through http:/wwwbrownpapertickets.com/event/2911749 or at the door the night of the show. Proceeds fund vocal scholarships awarded to high school students in the Chicago area and also the Unity Temple music program. 409 Greenfield.

In My Mother's House

Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m., Martin Recital Hall, Dominican University:

Lina Fruzzetti was born in Italian-ruled Eritrea. She immigrated to the U.S. to attend Rosary College (precursor to Dominican University), where she majored in economics. A decade-long quest to learn more about the father she barely knew and her newly discovered Italian relatives culminated in a documentary titled, In My Mother's House. The film will be shown, followed by a discussion with Fruzzetti. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Alysha Biehl at abiehl@dom.edu.

Deathtrap

Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m., the back room of Connolly's Public House:

Ira Levin's play will be read by Festival Theatre stalwarts Tony Dobrowolski, Adrianne Cury, Mary Michell, Jerry Bloom, Nick Bailey, and Luke Daigle. $12 cover includes a complimentary drink ticket. 1109 South Blvd., Oak Park.

Central European Delights

Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m., Dominican University:

The Symphony of Oak Park-River Forest presents "Central European Delights" including the Brahms Violin Concerto, featuring CSO Assistant Concertmaster David Taylor as soloist. Maestro Jay Friedman will be recognized as Illinois Council of Orchestras' Music Director of the Year. Tickets are $28, and students through college are admitted free. Call the box office at 708-488-5000. For more, email theSymphonyOPRF@gmail.com. 7900 W. Division St., River Forest.

Celebrating 'You'

Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m., Open Door Theater:

Singer Ty Cooper makes her first appearance in Oak Park with a collection of songs celebrating "you" in life, love, loss and living, featuring such classics as "It Had to be You," "I Wish You Love," and myriad other you-full songs. Tickets are $20. Call 708-386-5510 or visit www.opendoortheater.net. 902 S. Ridgeland Ave.

Hamilton's Women

Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Actress and scholar Leslie Goddard brings the Schuyler sisters to life in this collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Oak Park-River Forest. For more information, visit oppl.org/events. 834 Lake St.

Songs for Peace and Justice

Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m., Doc Ryan's:

The first annual Oak Park-River Forest Community Sing-Along is called "Songs for Peace and Justice" and is sponsored by the OP-RF Community Foundation. The event will also benefit the OP-RF Food Pantry and Housing Forward and will feature folk musicians Mark Dvorak and Jason McInnes, both from the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, accompanied by the Power of Song Singers, a 10-member chorus which began at the Old Town School after the passing of Pete Seeger in 2014. All ages welcome. Sliding suggested donation of $10-$20. $25 suggested for families. Regretfully, not wheelchair accessible. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 312-451-5101 or email musicandpotlucks@gmail.com. Visit www.oprfcf.org. 7432 W. Madison, Forest Park.

Noteworthy

Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., the OPRF High School auditorium:

The high school's show choir, Noteworthy, is now in its sixth year. This selective group of singers, dancers, and live band members performs in the Oak Park and River Forest community and Chicago throughout the fall and holiday season. Noteworthy competed at the Herscher Swing and Sing Show Choir Competition in March and at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee in April. 201 N. Scoville Ave.

Spring for the Animals

Sunday, April 30 from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., Oak Park Country Club:

The Animal Care League hosts the 20th Annual Spring for the Animals Luncheon at the Oak Park Country Club. Bid on silent auction items. Val Camilletti will emcee the live auction. Call 708-848-8155.

Jazz concert

Thursday, April 27 from 7 to 9 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Songs from the Great American Songbook, performed by baritone balladeer and jazz vocalist Pharlis James, pianist Bobby Schiff, and bassist Jim Cox. For more information, visit oppl.org/events. 834 Lake St.

Social justice conference

Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Speakers Cyndee Landrum, Laurel Johnson, Derrick Sanders, Ben Levinson, Anthony Clark, Dr. Melissa Blount, and Stacy Gibson, among others, will discuss health, education, economic, and criminal justice inequities and develop effective strategies and vocabulary for solutions at breakout sessions and workshops. For more information, visit oppl.org/events. 834 Lake St.

