Traffic Alert: 2017 Good Life Race 5K Race Street Closures

By Community Editor

The 36th annual Good Life 5K Race will take place on April 23, 2017. The Oak Park Police Department will conduct the temporary road closures north of Lake Street and east of Oak Park Avenue between 9:00 am and 11:00 am to accommodate the race.

Street parking in the area will be restricted. Motorists should be on the lookout for temporary "No Parking" signs.

For more information visit http://goodliferace.com