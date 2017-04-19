Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
47°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Friends of Oak Park Conservatory annual plant sale May 5-7

Event includes dozens of edible, ornamental and shade varieties

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Parkers, start up your gardens!

It's that time of year again and the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory are holding their 28th annual plant sale at the conservatory at 615 Garfield St.

The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 5 for members only. The sale is open to the public on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7 from noon to 3 p.m.

Dozens of varieties of edible, ornamental and shade plants will be available at the sale. More information about the various varieties is available at the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory website.

"We have sown thousands of seeds and nurtured as many transplants so that you will find a wonderful variety of annuals, vegetables and perennials for your garden," the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory said in a press release.

The Friends noted that plants range from ageratum to zinnias; seven kinds of tomato and other edibles like Swiss chard, hot and sweet peppers, cucumbers, kale, collard greens and more.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

HISTORIC MAYWOOD MANOR 902 S. 3RD AVENUE

(2 blks W of 1st Ave & 1 blk N of Madison) Tired of renting? Why not consider buying an affordable 2BR condo w/ 1000+ sq ft of living space? Savings are built in from a unique 12 year tax freeze plus lower utility costs from energy saving...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

so what exactly is the elephant in the room on this...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 11:17 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Hopefully we can all acknowledge that everyone wants...

By Ruth Lazarus

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 10:34 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Think Machiavellian: The ultimate way to strip this...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 9:59 PM

On: Village attempts to cut clerk duty...

LOL-Oppressives politicize Science and than say...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 8:04 PM

On: Our empowered actions and vision...

Sara - i believe everyone at the meeting and many of...

By Renee Skower

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 6:29 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

The police ask "How should the perpetrators be...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 6:05 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

That is what worshiping the cult of science really is...

By Summer Mauna

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 6:04 PM

On: Family, friends shaving heads...

It's interesting how compassionate and focussed...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 4:34 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

"...focused on the whole child" I expect...

By Andrew Broderick

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 2:52 PM

On: Tense meeting at Brooks between...

Ray, people like you can be shown the voluminous proof...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: April 23rd, 2017 1:29 PM

On: Our empowered actions and vision...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close