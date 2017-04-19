Friends of Oak Park Conservatory annual plant sale May 5-7
Event includes dozens of edible, ornamental and shade varieties
Oak Parkers, start up your gardens!
It's that time of year again and the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory are holding their 28th annual plant sale at the conservatory at 615 Garfield St.
The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 5 for members only. The sale is open to the public on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7 from noon to 3 p.m.
Dozens of varieties of edible, ornamental and shade plants will be available at the sale. More information about the various varieties is available at the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory website.
"We have sown thousands of seeds and nurtured as many transplants so that you will find a wonderful variety of annuals, vegetables and perennials for your garden," the Friends of the Oak Park Conservatory said in a press release.
The Friends noted that plants range from ageratum to zinnias; seven kinds of tomato and other edibles like Swiss chard, hot and sweet peppers, cucumbers, kale, collard greens and more.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
