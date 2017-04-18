Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Good Life Race all set for Sunday

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

With the World Champion Chicago Cubs off to a slow start this season and the Chicago Blackhawks on the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs, perhaps this is a good time to call a timeout for your frazzled remote control.

A pleasant alternative for spending your time takes place Sunday, April 23 at the 36th Annual Good Life Race in Oak Park, organized by the Oak Park Runners Club.

Five races are held between 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. The start and finish lines are near the main entrance of Oak Park and River Forest High School

After the completion of races, an awards ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the south cafeteria of OPRF. Additionally, a health fair and expo (in OPRF's main hallway and south cafeteria) will be open between 8 and 11:30 a.m.

And, of course, to accommodate the race, streets will be closed, so plan accordingly. Police will temporarily close roads along the race route, north of Lake Street and east of Oak Park Avenue between 9 and 11 a.m. Street parking will also be restricted, so watch for temporary "no parking" signs in the area.

For more information, visit www.goodliferace.com.

