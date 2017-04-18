Civil War to the Great War
By Ken Trainor
One hundred years ago in June 1917, Oak Park's most famous native son, Ernest Hemingway, graduated from Oak Park High School (now Oak Park and River Forest High School). To celebrate, the Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park is marking this milestone by holding its annual fundraiser on Saturday, June 17, at the Hemingway Museum, 200 N. Oak Park Ave. Leading up to the event, Wednesday Journal will feature pivotal moments from Hemingway's life each Wednesday.
"As Ernest grew up, he observed Grandfather Anson proudly wearing his Civil War uniform, displaying his medals, and marching with his comrades in the yearly Oak Park Memorial Day parades. From his grandfather Anson, Ernest learned that war was an event men could be drawn to as a venue for displaying the virtues of honor and courage, virtues that Ernest would later display as a Red Cross volunteer in Italy during World War I and later debate in his novels, A Farewell to Arms and For Whom the Bell Tolls."
(Nancy Sindelar, Influencing Hemingway. Lanham, Maryland: Rowman and Littlefield, 2014, p. 11.)
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
so what exactly is the elephant in the room on this...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 11:17 PM
Hopefully we can all acknowledge that everyone wants...
By Ruth Lazarus
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 10:34 PM
Think Machiavellian: The ultimate way to strip this...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 9:59 PM
LOL-Oppressives politicize Science and than say...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 8:04 PM
Sara - i believe everyone at the meeting and many of...
By Renee Skower
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 6:29 PM
The police ask "How should the perpetrators be...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 6:05 PM
That is what worshiping the cult of science really is...
By Summer Mauna
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 6:04 PM
It's interesting how compassionate and focussed...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 4:34 PM
"...focused on the whole child" I expect...
By Andrew Broderick
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 2:52 PM
Ray, people like you can be shown the voluminous proof...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: April 23rd, 2017 1:29 PM