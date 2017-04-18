Civil War to the Great War

Anson Hemingway, in his Civil War uniform, with Ernie's grandmother, Adelaide, on Memorial Day, 1915, in front of the Hemingway Boyhood Home on Kenilworth. | Courtesy of the Hemingway Foundation of OP-RF

Ernie (third from left) with Anson and Ernie's siblings on the side of the house several years earlier. | Courtesy of the Hemingway Foundation of OP-RF

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

One hundred years ago in June 1917, Oak Park's most famous native son, Ernest Hemingway, graduated from Oak Park High School (now Oak Park and River Forest High School). To celebrate, the Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park is marking this milestone by holding its annual fundraiser on Saturday, June 17, at the Hemingway Museum, 200 N. Oak Park Ave. Leading up to the event, Wednesday Journal will feature pivotal moments from Hemingway's life each Wednesday.

"As Ernest grew up, he observed Grandfather Anson proudly wearing his Civil War uniform, displaying his medals, and marching with his comrades in the yearly Oak Park Memorial Day parades. From his grandfather Anson, Ernest learned that war was an event men could be drawn to as a venue for displaying the virtues of honor and courage, virtues that Ernest would later display as a Red Cross volunteer in Italy during World War I and later debate in his novels, A Farewell to Arms and For Whom the Bell Tolls."

(Nancy Sindelar, Influencing Hemingway. Lanham, Maryland: Rowman and Littlefield, 2014, p. 11.)

Contact:

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com