Big Week: April 19-26

By Staff

18th Annual Percy Julian Science Symposium

Sat., April 22 from 9 a.m. till noon, OPRF High School's Student Center and Little Theater:

OPRF High School students and students from other Chicago-area schools present more than 100 research projects, co-sponsored by OPRF High School and the Institute for Science Education & Technology. OPRF Student Center, main entrance, main lobby. 201 N. Scoville Ave. Learn how white noise activates memory while you sleep, what new molecules may reduce brain-cell death in stroke patients, why a simple floating water plant could be a cheap, green way to clean up oil spills. For more information go to: http://sites.google.com/site/percyjuliansymposium.

Ella and Louis, Together Again

Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., Open Door Theater:

Robin Watson and Will Washington celebrate the music of a match made in heaven, Ella and Louie, for the 100th birthday of the First Lady of Song (April 25). Tickets $25. 902 S. Ridgeland Ave. Box Office: 708-386-5510. Email: opendoor902@gmail.com.

Concierto Español

Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m., Open Door Theater:

The Church of Beethoven Concert Series (no church, only music) features Brandon Acker, classical guitarist, and Christine Steyer, soprano, who are teaming up to present a program of Spanish music. Concert starts at 10:30 but come at 10 a.m. for snacks. Tickets at www.churchofbeethoven-oakpark.com: $10 general admission/$5 children, also available at the door.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m.; Fenwick High School Auditorium:

Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running musical is directed by Melanie Lamoureux and choreographed by Steven Spanopoulos. The show comprises 50 Fenwick students with a children's chorus of 70. Tickets are available online at ticketpeak.com/fenwickhs and range from $11 to $23. East Avenue and Washington Boulevard, Oak Park.

Graduating seniors show

Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., Concordia University Chicago:

Graduating art majors exhibit work at Concordia-Chicago's Ferguson Gallery in Kretzmann Hall. The Graduating Senior Art Show runs from April 10 to May 6. The exhibition is free and open to the public. 7400 Augusta St., River Forest. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit CUChicago.edu/experience/arts/visual-arts/ferguson-gallery or call 708-209-3013.

Latino film fest

Dominican University will again this year be a west suburban satellite site for the Chicago Latino Film Festival. They will show the film, Yo Soy Un Político, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the Martin Recital Hall, 7900 W. Division Street, River Forest. The film is free and open to the public. The film will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles. For more information, contact Dr. Lisa Petrov, assistant professor of Spanish, Dominican University, at lapetrov@dom.edu.

Renaissance Music Workshop

Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

The Oak Park Concert Chorale (OPCC) hosts a two-part Renaissance Music Workshop for singers interested in the experience of singing madrigals and other early choral music. No experience required. Free and open to the public. The morning session runs from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by a short performance. The afternoon session (only open to singers who attended the morning session), goes from 1 until 3 p.m., also followed by a short performance. For more, call 847-420-9200, email info@oakparkconcertchorale.org, or visit www.oakparkconcertchorale.org.

Free Poets Society

Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., Nineteenth Century Club:

The Free Readers Ensemble is celebrating National Poetry Month by presenting "Free Poets Society." Ensemble members will give dramatic readings of the works of some of their favorite authors, the event is directed/coordinated by ensemble member David Krajecki. Admission is free with free parking available in the village parking lot in the Vantage building just south of the Nineteenth Century building, 178 Forest Ave.

The Invisible Line

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Author Jeff Ferdinand will discuss his book, Austin Boulevard - The Invisible Line Between Two Worlds about the street dividing Oak Park and Chicago's Austin neighborhood. For more information, visit oppl.org/events. 834 Lake St.

Secret Life of Dictionaries

Tuesday, April 25 from 7 to 9 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Hear how Kory Stamper, lexicographer at Merriam-Webster, cracks open the complex, obsessive world of lexicography in her book Word by Word - The Secret Life of Dictionaries. For more information, visit oppl.org/events. 834 Lake St.

Journey to Adulthood auction

Sunday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m., St. Christopher's Church:

St. Christopher's will host a silent auction to raise proceeds for their Journey-to-Adulthood youth program. RSVP at www.stchristophersoakpark.org/j2a-rsvp.html, or register at the door. 545 S. East Ave. http://www.stchristophersoakpark.org/j2a-silent-auction.html

Radio reenactment

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., Oak Park Arms:

Those Thrilling Days of Yesteryear Old Time Radio Re-creation Troupe presents "Mission to Mars." The public is invited to the free presentation. Oak Park Arms retirement community, 408 S. Oak Park Ave. A reception with coffee and cookies follows the performance. For more information, call 708-386-4040 or visit http://www.oakparkarms.com.

Community Health and Wellness Fair

Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Cook YMCA:

The third annual Community Health and Wellness Fair is organized by the Oak Park-River Forest Chamber of Commerce. This free event features WTTW's Nature Cat, health lectures, kid activities, exhibits and screenings. Because it's Healthy Kids Day, the West Cook YMCA will be hosting an open swim after the fair from 3:30 to 6 p.m. 255 S Marion St, Oak Park.

Live Jazz

Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church:

"Move with the Monk" (Thelonious Monk, that is). Monk is the second most recorded jazz composer after Duke Ellington. 7:10 p.m. for pre-performance refreshments. 611 Randolph (corner of East and Randolph) in Oak Park. No admission fee, but free-will donations to support the jazz concert program are appreciated. All are welcome.

Lincoln's Funeral Pageant

Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m., 19th Century Club:

Civil War historian Brian Flora brings to life the 20-day, elaborate funeral train procession of the beloved U.S. president. Dubbed "The Lincoln Special," traveling 1,645 miles, it stopped in 12 major cities. Doors open 6:45, Program 7:30. Refreshments, cash bar. 178 Forest Ave. Call 708-386-2729 or visit www.nineteenthcentury.org.

Call for artists

The Oak Park Area Arts Council is seeking artists to create mini murals on the inset portions of the retaining walls of the Union Pacific rail line embankment running through Oak Park along the CTA Green Line/Metra elevated train route. Concepts for round one must be submitted by Friday, April 21. Call 708-358-5690 or visit oakparkareaartscouncil.org.