Health Fair Attracts Over 70 Local Experts - and WTTW's Nature Cat

By Cathy Yen

Executive Director OPRF Chamber of Commerce

This year's Oak Park River Forest Chamber of Commerce Community Health and Wellness Fair will be bigger and better than ever. Sunday, April 23, we host our third annual health fair at the Westcook YMCA from 11am – 3pm. It is free, family-friendly and open to the public!

The Fair will feature over seventy local vendors, providing information, screenings and giveaways. In celebration of Healthy Kids Day at the Westcook YMCA, we doubled our children's activities. Paper Lantern, Sugar Beet Schoolhouse, Mathnasium, the Oak Park Public Library and Wonderworks will be on hand. We also look forward to a visit from WTTW's Nature Cat.

Guests interested in taking charge of their own health and wellness will find injury assessments, foot and blood pressure screenings and a variety of demonstrations. Speakers throughout the day will address "Pediatric Tummy Troubles," fitness, clean eating and reducing medical expenses.

The Chamber is grateful to our generous sponsors. Diamond level patrons include: Rush Oak Park Hospital, Seven Point, and The West Cook YMCA. Our Platinum donors are the Chicago Health Medical Group, Edward-Elmhurst Health, and the West Suburban Medical Center. Gold level supporters include Athletico Physical Therapy, Body Gears Physical Therapy, Costco of North Riverside, Dr. Mary Ann Bender DPM Drs. Battistoni + Beam, MaidPro Oak Park, Right at Home Oak Park/Chicago, The Sugar Beet Food Co-op, and Way Back Inn/Grateful House. The Wednesday Journal provided media sponsorship.

Big thanks to the Westcook YMCA. With the generous donation of their facilities, we increased the size of the Fair. Additionally, the Westcook YMCA invites attendees to enjoy free family swim after the Fair from 3:30 – 6:00pm.

Chamber volunteer leadership gets credit for making it all happen. Christian Harris of MaidPro and Edward Gutierrez of Rush Oak Park Hospital together led a team of a dozen volunteers who did the hard work. Laura Olszewski led our host team at the Westcook YMCA and Mary Ann Bender provided additional guidance as leader of our Chamber's Health and Wellness industry group.

Come see the strength of our local wellness industry this Sunday. You will be impressed with everything our community has to offer.

Contact:

Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber