L!VE lives up to its name

IT'S AL!VE: Patrons enjoy L!VE Cafe's hip, airy atmosphere on Monday afternoon. The new coffee shop is now open for business. | Submitted photo

IT'S AL!VE: Patrons enjoy L!VE Cafe's hip, airy atmosphere on Monday afternoon. The new coffee shop is now open for business. | Submitted photo

IT'S AL!VE: Patrons enjoy L!VE Cafe's hip, airy atmosphere on Monday afternoon. The new coffee shop is now open for business. | Submitted photo

IT'S AL!VE: Patrons enjoy L!VE Cafe's hip, airy atmosphere on Monday afternoon. The new coffee shop is now open for business. | Submitted photo

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

After a soft opening last Sunday, L!VE Café, the new specialty coffee shop located at 163 S. Oak Park Ave., is officially opened for business.

The café's co-owners, Darrel and Reesheda Washington, have described the space as "an event cafe and creative space that aims to build bridges between communities with different demographic make ups, specifically the Oak Park and Austin communities."

The café's interior is a mosaic of tones and colors that are as enlivening to the senses as its specialty brewed cups of joe. The space, like the coffee, is bright, it's airy, it breathes and pulses, but not too erratically. Once you step inside, you may not want to leave.

Contact:

Email: michael@oakpark.com