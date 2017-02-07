L!VE lives up to its name
After a soft opening last Sunday, L!VE Café, the new specialty coffee shop located at 163 S. Oak Park Ave., is officially opened for business.
The café's co-owners, Darrel and Reesheda Washington, have described the space as "an event cafe and creative space that aims to build bridges between communities with different demographic make ups, specifically the Oak Park and Austin communities."
The café's interior is a mosaic of tones and colors that are as enlivening to the senses as its specialty brewed cups of joe. The space, like the coffee, is bright, it's airy, it breathes and pulses, but not too erratically. Once you step inside, you may not want to leave.
