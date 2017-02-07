Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
33°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Heather Mack back on social media

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Heather Mack

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Convicted murderer Heather Mack can't seem to stay away from social media. 

The former Oak Park and River Forest High School student who was sentenced to serve 10 years in an Indonesian prison – along with boyfriend Tommy Schaefer, who received 18 years – for murdering her mother, Sheila Von Wiese-Mack, in 2014, has maintained a regular presence on Instagram and other social media outlets since her conviction.

Mack most recently made headlines for releasing a video on YouTube.com, stating that she alone murdered Von Wiese-Mack and framed Schaefer, who she says was not involved. The story first appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times.

There is no evidence to support her claim in the video or her claim that she committed the murder in retaliation for the Von Wiese-Mack murdering her husband, Heather Mack's father James Mack, in a hotel in Athens, Greece in 2006.

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Futon

Black Futon with Heavy Iron Frame.  $49. Call 708-488-8755.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Chris and Family, It is with tremendous sadness that I...

By Jean Kennelly

Posted: February 8th, 2017 12:14 AM

On: Jack Tavolacci, 22

Established trees, some over 100 years old cannot...

By Michael Grandy

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:42 PM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

It is easy to stand by your convictions when it...

By Neal Buer

Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:00 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

These high rises look like plastic lego houses - they...

By Princess Kymberlyn Rosalind

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:56 PM

On: Park District of Oak Park opposes...

I hold no opinions to the action of the city but I am...

By Daniel Ambrose

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:42 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

Great job Oak Park! Proud to live here. This is living...

By Rebeccah Donovan Willard

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:32 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

My parents moved to Oak Park in 1974 because they...

By Emily Reyes

Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:05 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

@Faith Sattvic: You got that wrong: we work for them,...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:38 PM

On: Juvenile not prosecuted for punch...

@Virginia Fazio Seuffert: Lisa Madigan or her father...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:27 PM

On: Juvenile not prosecuted for punch...

Very glad that OP passed this. Proud of my village.

By Dina Ross

Posted: February 7th, 2017 7:45 PM

On: Oak Park approves sanctuary city...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close