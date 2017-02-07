Big Week Feb. 8-15

By Staff

Valentine's Family Dinner Night

Tuesday, Feb. 14, seatings at 5, 6:30 & 8 p.m., Buzz Café:

Adult menu ($30): Prime Rib topped with Creamy Horseradish Sauce, served w/ Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli accompanied by Tomato Basil Soup and a Cranberry, Feta & Almond topped Salad. Dessert is New York-Style Cheesecake drizzled with wild berry sauce and whipped cream (also a vegetarian option).

Kids menu ($15): Cheese-filled Ravioli with Tomato Cream Sauce,

accompanied by Classic Chicken Noodle Soup, and a strawberry and yogurt parfait. Dessert is a Classic Chocolate Whoopie Pie. Live jazz, BYOB,

reservations required. Call 708-660-0894.

Songs of Love

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m., Open Door Repertory Company:

My Funny Valentine: A Concert of Love Puccini-Style, Love American-Style, & Did We Mention Naughty Love? performed by soprano Christine Steyer, tenor Emanuel Caraman and pianist Lisa Kristina. 902 S. Ridgeland in Oak Park, Tickets are $25. For more, call 708-386-5510 or visit www.opendoortheater.net.

Postcards for Peace

Exhibit through Monday, Feb. 13, Oak Park Public Library lobby:

Seventh- and eighth-grade fine and applied art students at Brooks Middle School worked with local teaching artist Jill Kramer to create postcards that expressed their ideas & thoughts about social justice. Students were asked: What do you stand for? Why? What can you do about it? How can you promote peace in your community? The postcards displayed at the Oak Park Public Library in the Lobby Community Space will be mailed to local and state civic leaders. Visitors are invited to fill out their own postcard. For more, contact Jill Kramer, 708-917-1737, jkgoldstein@opef.org or Sarah Yale, Neighborhood Services Librarian, 708-524-3416.

Beethoven's Ninth

Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m., Concordia University Chapel:

The Symphony of Oak Park-River Forest presents Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. 7400 W. Augusta in River Forest. $30. For more, call 708-218-2648 or visit www.symphonyoprf.com.

Art loves Lit

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m., 19th Century Club:

American Art Examines Literature & Daily Life or Art Loves Lit, the second in a series of four lectures by David Sokol, tracing the relationship between visual arts and literary sources. Doors open at 7 p.m., $25 at the door. Nineteenth Century Charitable Association, 178 Forest Ave. 708-386-2729, www.nineteenthcentury.org

The End of Water?

Monday, Feb. 13 at 1:15 p.m., 19th Century Club:

Argonne National Laboratory staff scientist Seth Darling presents "The End of Water as We Know It." The abundance of cheap freshwater is changing. So how can we reshape a better future? $10 suggested donation. Nineteenth Century Charitable Association, 178 Forest Ave. 708-386-2729, www.nineteenthcentury.org

Strong black women

Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m., Main Library Second Floor Veterans Room:

Storyteller Momma Kemba presents "Strong Black Women," keeping the spirit of strong black women in American history alive through dramatic storytelling and song. Learn more about the library's More Than a Month initiative at oppl.org/more. 834 Lake St.

Digital Day Dreams

Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m., Oak Park Art League:

The Art League presents Digital Day Dreams, an exhibit from Feb. 10-March 3. A reception will be held on Feb. 10. Located at 720 Chicago Ave. in Oak Park. For more, call 708-386-9853 or visit www.oakparkartleague.org.

Being Mortal

Monday, Feb. 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Room 206, River Forest Community Center:

Arbor West Neighbors, with support from Township Senior Services, is hosting a webinar event this Monday at 8020 Madison St. Starting at 4 p.m., Dr. Atul Gawande, bestselling author of Being Mortal, will speak on "The Value of Community and Choice as We Grow Older," a discussion on aging, living life with purpose, and how we can transform the possibilities for the later chapters of everyone's life. Space is limited for the event. To register, contact Arbor West Neighbors at arborwestneighbors@gmail.com. For more information about the organization, call 708-613-0152.

Storied quilts

Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Village Hall:

The Oak Park Area Arts Council features fibre artist Trish Williams, who will speak about her quilts and tell the stories behind them. The reception will take place at Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St., Room #101. For more, call 708-358-5692.

Storytelling Open Mic

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m., Dominican University:

Illinois Storytelling Inc. presents Mike Lockett at Dominican University's Lewis Lounge, 7900 W. Division St. in River Forest. The storyteller & author will tell stories honoring lovers. Bring your own stories to the ISI Open Mic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Open Mic from 7-8 p.m., Mike Lockett at 8:15 p.m. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. For more, visit mikelockett.com

The letters of St. Paul

Thursdays, Feb. 9, 16, and 23 from 7-8:30 p.m., Priory Campus, Dominican University:

Timothy Milinovich leads a three-week class covering the life and letters of St. Paul. Held in Room 263, Priory Campus, 7200 W. Division St., River Forest. Sponsored by Dominican University's Siena Center.

Spoken Word showcase

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m., Oak Park & River Forest High School:

OPRF presents its Spoken Word Winter Showcase, 201 N. Scoville. For more info, call 708-434-3719.

