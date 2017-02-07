A march for choice

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

Oak Park For Choice will march this Saturday, Feb. 11, to demonstrate support for reproductive rights and show elected representatives that there is large grass-roots support for continued funding for women's health issues, including contraceptive education and breast cancer care.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. in Scoville Park in Oak Park. The proposed route for the march is to go south on Oak Park Avenue past the Eisenhower Expressway and returning via the same route.

For more information, please contact Lauren Langgut at lauren@op4c.org, or call 708-275-3957.

Contact:

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com