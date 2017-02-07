A march for choice
By Ken Trainor
Oak Park For Choice will march this Saturday, Feb. 11, to demonstrate support for reproductive rights and show elected representatives that there is large grass-roots support for continued funding for women's health issues, including contraceptive education and breast cancer care.
The march will begin at 11 a.m. in Scoville Park in Oak Park. The proposed route for the march is to go south on Oak Park Avenue past the Eisenhower Expressway and returning via the same route.
For more information, please contact Lauren Langgut at lauren@op4c.org, or call 708-275-3957.
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Chris and Family, It is with tremendous sadness that I...
By Jean Kennelly
Posted: February 8th, 2017 12:14 AM
Established trees, some over 100 years old cannot...
By Michael Grandy
Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:42 PM
It is easy to stand by your convictions when it...
By Neal Buer
Posted: February 7th, 2017 10:00 PM
These high rises look like plastic lego houses - they...
By Princess Kymberlyn Rosalind
Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:56 PM
I hold no opinions to the action of the city but I am...
By Daniel Ambrose
Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:42 PM
Great job Oak Park! Proud to live here. This is living...
By Rebeccah Donovan Willard
Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:32 PM
My parents moved to Oak Park in 1974 because they...
By Emily Reyes
Posted: February 7th, 2017 9:05 PM
@Faith Sattvic: You got that wrong: we work for them,...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:38 PM
@Virginia Fazio Seuffert: Lisa Madigan or her father...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 7th, 2017 8:27 PM
Very glad that OP passed this. Proud of my village.
By Dina Ross
Posted: February 7th, 2017 7:45 PM