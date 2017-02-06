Edward-Elmhurst opens Health Center, Immediate Care in Oak Park

By Community Editor

Edward-Elmhurst Health has expanded its services in Oak Park with the opening of a new Health Center & Immediate Care at 932 Lake St. The $5.2 million, 14,000-square-foot Center is located on the third floor of the Vantage Oak Park building.

"Healthcare is all about providing convenient access to high-quality care," says Mary Lou Mastro, System Co-CEO, Edward-Elmhurst Health. "This Center does that and has such a variety of services that it can handle many of the healthcare needs for the residents of Oak Park right around the corner or down the street from where they live."

The Center features Immediate Care for illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening, such as cuts that may need stitches, minor burns, abrasions, broken bones, sprains, high fevers, sore throats, earaches, allergies, minor skin rashes, minor back/joint/muscle pain, and work-related illnesses and injuries.

No appointment is necessary for Immediate Care, which is open Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sat., Sun. and holidays, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Treatment is provided by board certified physicians and specially trained nurses.

The Center also offers:

Primary care physicians and specialists: Vasant Acharya, MD, Elaine Biester, MD and Lisa Chorzempa-Schainis, MD, OB/GYN, Partners in Women's Health; Brian Couri, MD, physiatry, Elmhurst Neurosciences Institute; Ligia Rioja, MD, neurology, Elmhurst Neurosciences Institute; Alison Sage, DO, family practice, Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group and Marie Wadas, MD, cardiology, Elmhurst Clinic/Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists.

Imaging : Digital X-ray, mammogram, ultrasound

: Digital X-ray, mammogram, ultrasound Occupational health : Workers' compensation injury care, drug screening and breath alcohol testing

: Workers' compensation injury care, drug screening and breath alcohol testing Lab services

Edward-Elmhurst also provides healthcare services at 1100 Lake St. in Oak Park, including Drs. Mary Hutton, Sivakami Krishnan, Jonathan Littman, Forrest Robinson and Colleen Weiler, all family practice physicians with Elmhurst Clinic, and Sara Rusk, PsyD of Linden Oaks Behavioral Health.

Other Elmhurst Clinic providers at 1100 Lake St. include Dr. Douglas Cotsmire, rheumatology; Jenna Haeberle and Mary Saracco, midwifery; Dr. Dharan Kumar, gastroenterology; Dr. Aarti Manchanda, endocrinology; Dr. Marco Martinez, OB-GYN and Dr. John Ortega, ear, nose and throat.

Dr. Don Williams, an internal medicine physician, sees patients at Elmhurst Clinic's office, 7355 W. North Ave. in River Forest. For more information, visit www.eehealth.org/locations/river-forest/elmhurst-memorial-elmhurst-clinic-river-forest or call (331) 221-4320.

The office is open Mon., Tues. and Wed., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thur. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sat., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.eehealth.org/locations/oak-park/elmhurst-memorial-elmhurst-clinic-oak-park or call (331) 221-9000.

For more information about the Edward-Elmhurst Health Center & Immediate Care in Oak Park, call (331) 221-1700 or visit www.EEHealth.org/OakPark.

In addition, Edward-Elmhurst Health has a Walk-In Clinic at the Jewel-Osco, 7525 Lake St. in River Forest. For more information, call (630) 527-3645 or visit www.eehealth.org/services/walk-in-clinics.