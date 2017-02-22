Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Help save the monarch butterfly!

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Did you know you can help save the monarch butterfly? Did you even know they needed saving? Well, now you do.

The Oak Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 21 approved a resolution declaring Mayor's Monarch Pledge Day in support of efforts by the National Wildlife Federation to save the insect.

The National Wildlife Federation state's on its website that the species has seen its populations decline by 90 percent over the last 20 years.

The resolution approved by board notes "every citizen of Oak Park can make a difference for the monarch by planting native milkweed and nectar plants to provide habitat" for the insects.

More information on the monarch is available on National Wildlife Federation's "Mayor's Monarch Pledge" webpage. 

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BERWYN 2 BR

Large 5RM 2BR vicinity of Clinton & 21st St. Residential prop. Owner occupied. Close to shopping & transport. Fully applianced. Carpeted. All util. incl. $1100/mo. Credit check. Good tenants. 708-347-2500

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Allow the developer to flip the property, but make the...

By Steven Rouse

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 5:36 PM

On: Oak Park board skeptical on South...

Ok, so what's your point? Ban Islam in the United...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 5:08 PM

On: My father is a Muslim immigrant

Note that the architect's rendering of the...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 4:59 PM

On: Oak Park board skeptical on South...

From the WJ - Oak Park was prepared to put Fore on the...

By Ray Johnson

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 4:42 PM

On: Appeals court to take up VMA...

@Jennifer Alten--you referred to me as someone who has...

By Barbara Purington

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 4:10 PM

On: D97 braces for 'perfect...

I have the pleasure of knowing Sarah personally. She...

By Jannis Martinez

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 3:59 PM

On: Flying the flag against Trump

I think the gay community would take issue with Drumpf...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 3:37 PM

On: Flying the flag against Trump

Threatened in 2011 to cut funding for arts if last ref...

By Tim Unsell

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 3:05 PM

On: D97 braces for 'perfect...

Yes and they were all muslims who may have used kitman...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 1:10 PM

On: My father is a Muslim immigrant

San Bernadino, the Orlando nightclub, Ft Hood: all...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: February 22nd, 2017 1:02 PM

On: My father is a Muslim immigrant

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close