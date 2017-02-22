Help save the monarch butterfly!
Did you know you can help save the monarch butterfly? Did you even know they needed saving? Well, now you do.
The Oak Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Feb. 21 approved a resolution declaring Mayor's Monarch Pledge Day in support of efforts by the National Wildlife Federation to save the insect.
The National Wildlife Federation state's on its website that the species has seen its populations decline by 90 percent over the last 20 years.
The resolution approved by board notes "every citizen of Oak Park can make a difference for the monarch by planting native milkweed and nectar plants to provide habitat" for the insects.
More information on the monarch is available on National Wildlife Federation's "Mayor's Monarch Pledge" webpage.
