Lincoln principal and D97 board: Let's all just get along
After months of packed board meetings, emotional public comments and tear-filled pleas, the District 97 school board and Lincoln Elementary School Principal Cathy Hamilton are urging everyone to leave all of that behind.
Emotions among many in the Lincoln school community have been raw ever since the board announced last month that it would uphold Hamilton's request for early retirement from her position as principal and start the search for a new principal for the school, who could replace Hamilton next school year. The board has offered to place Hamilton in other positions throughout the district.
Hamilton's supporters had been hoping that the board would allow her to stay on for another 3 years as interim principal so that she could earn a higher pension. Hamilton had asked the board to stay on after the state legislature made a decision that her supporters say has cut deeply into the pension she thought she would have been getting at this point when she originally requested early retirement several years ago.
"We realize that change is often unpopular, and appreciate that this change will be particularly difficult for those who have passionately advocated on behalf of someone they truly respect and admire," the statement reads. "However, we believe the time has come for all of us to join together in preparation for the next chapter in the proud history of an outstanding school …"
Michael Romain
Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am unable to understand the purpose of Mr. Milstein...
By Barry Greenwald
Posted: February 21st, 2017 1:18 PM
I'd like to make one correction about the...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: February 21st, 2017 1:17 PM
Mr. Coughlin I have asked some other VMA people and to...
By Bob Kane
Posted: February 21st, 2017 12:49 PM
The Appeal appears to be a matter of principle. The...
By Masaru Takiguchi Law
Posted: February 21st, 2017 7:51 AM
A while back the Board approved his use of the title...
By David Gulbransen
Posted: February 20th, 2017 11:27 PM
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 20th, 2017 10:58 PM
Well put. If we get a break from the forecast rain on...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 20th, 2017 10:57 PM
David, I appreciate and thank you for your correction....
By Monica Sheehan
Posted: February 20th, 2017 9:15 PM
Completely agree! Well said, Cathy. And thank you,...
By Ray Johnson
Posted: February 20th, 2017 8:19 PM
I can't even think about how awesome...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 20th, 2017 8:13 PM