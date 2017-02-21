Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Lincoln principal and D97 board: Let's all just get along

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

After months of packed board meetings, emotional public comments and tear-filled pleas, the District 97 school board and Lincoln Elementary School Principal Cathy Hamilton are urging everyone to leave all of that behind.  

Emotions among many in the Lincoln school community have been raw ever since the board announced last month that it would uphold Hamilton's request for early retirement from her position as principal and start the search for a new principal for the school, who could replace Hamilton next school year. The board has offered to place Hamilton in other positions throughout the district. 

Hamilton's supporters had been hoping that the board would allow her to stay on for another 3 years as interim principal so that she could earn a higher pension. Hamilton had asked the board to stay on after the state legislature made a decision that her supporters say has cut deeply into the pension she thought she would have been getting at this point when she originally requested early retirement several years ago. 

"We realize that change is often unpopular, and appreciate that this change will be particularly difficult for those who have passionately advocated on behalf of someone they truly respect and admire," the statement reads. "However, we believe the time has come for all of us to join together in preparation for the next chapter in the proud history of an outstanding school …"

Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com

