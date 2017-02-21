Ghost in the bank
Wednesday Journal's very own Debbie Becker snapped a shot of this ghost sign revealed during construction of Community Bank's new branch at 809 S. Oak Park Ave.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am unable to understand the purpose of Mr. Milstein...
By Barry Greenwald
Posted: February 21st, 2017 1:18 PM
I'd like to make one correction about the...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: February 21st, 2017 1:17 PM
Mr. Coughlin I have asked some other VMA people and to...
By Bob Kane
Posted: February 21st, 2017 12:49 PM
The Appeal appears to be a matter of principle. The...
By Masaru Takiguchi Law
Posted: February 21st, 2017 7:51 AM
A while back the Board approved his use of the title...
By David Gulbransen
Posted: February 20th, 2017 11:27 PM
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 20th, 2017 10:58 PM
Well put. If we get a break from the forecast rain on...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: February 20th, 2017 10:57 PM
David, I appreciate and thank you for your correction....
By Monica Sheehan
Posted: February 20th, 2017 9:15 PM
Completely agree! Well said, Cathy. And thank you,...
By Ray Johnson
Posted: February 20th, 2017 8:19 PM
I can't even think about how awesome...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 20th, 2017 8:13 PM