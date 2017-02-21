Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Congregation sets date for return to Unity Temple

The flock returns: Unity Temple will reopen to its congregation in June, following a multi-million renovation of the building. | File photo

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The multi-million dollar renovation of Unity Temple, the Frank Lloyd Wright designed National Historic Landmark at 875 Lake St. in Oak Park, is nearly complete and church leaders say the building will reopen to its congregation on Sunday, June 11.

The building will reopen to the general public sometime later this year. 

Rev. Alan Taylor said in a letter to Unity Temple members that the move back into Wright's modern masterpiece will begin in mid-May. 

"Yes, we are returning on the very Sunday that we left on two years ago," Taylor said in the letter. "Our 15-month sojourn away from Unity Temple has turned into a 24-month settlement at 409 Greenfield St. I am deeply grateful to our hosts at United Lutheran. They have accommodated us with gracious support and kindness."

Unity Temple will hold one worship service at 9 a.m. on Sundays between June 18 and Aug. 20. The temple will begin holding two Sunday services – 9 and 10:45 a.m. – again beginning on Aug. 27.

Timothy Inklebarger

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

