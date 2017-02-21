Big Week Feb. 22- March 1

By Staff

Mary Poppins

Saturdays, Feb. 25 and March 4 and Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. OPRF High School Auditorium:

The Performing Arts Department presents Mary Poppins, directed by Michelle Bayer. There will be flying. Admission is $10 adults/$8 students and senior citizens.

Visit oprfhs.org for tickets.

Chinese New Year Festival

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.,Main Library, Veterans Room:

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with this family-oriented festival, featuring dancing, singing, and storytelling led by local families. Plus, learn more about the Lunar New Year and its traditions. 834 Lake St. Learn more at oppl.org/events.

OPAL Costume Ball

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m., Wire Nightclub:

Oak Park Art League's 3rd Annual Costume Ball & Fundraiser, Heads or Tails. Get artistic with hair, wig, cocktail attire or costume. There will be a silent auction of original artwork from community artists, plus a raffle comprising generous donations from area businesses. Tickets are available online at: oakparkartleague.com/events or by calling the gallery business office: 708-386-9853. General tickets: $80 includes open bar, appetizers & desserts. VIP tickets: $100 includes General Ticket perks PLUS tops shelf liquor, signature VIP cocktail, valet parking and a raffle ticket. 6815 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn.

Huskie Booster Bash

Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Wire in Berwyn:

The Booster Bash is the only Huskie Booster Club fundraiser this school year. Proceeds fund items that enhance student life at OPRF High School. Cost of admission includes valet parking, good food, open premium bar, and live music provided by OPRF parent band The New Normal. $75/ticket available at: https://huskieboosterclub.ejoinme.org/boosterbash or buy at the door. Open to the community. 6815 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m., School of Rock, Oak Park:

This event benefits the Oak Park Regional Housing Center and the School of Rock Scholarship Fund. Special musical guest will be Chris Connelly, the iconic leader of Sons of the Silent Age. Enjoy unique craft beers from accomplished home brewers and taste culinary delights from chefs who call Oak Park home. Silent auction features Cubs tickets, a signed Cubs baseball, an evening at Escape Factor, a gold performance and fitness evaluation from FitGolf, a night at the Drake Hotel, and more. 219 Lake St.

Clarence Darrow

Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., 19th Century Club:

Kevin Bry presents "Trials and Tribulations" which follows the life and career of America's foremost trial attorney, Clarence Darrow. $20 at the door benefits the Scholarship Fund. Nineteenth Century Charitable Association, 178 Forest Avenue, Oak Park. For more, call 708-386-2729 or visit www.nineteenthcentury.org

One Book, One Oak Park discussion

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Diversity panel discussion continues the conversation about race, class, and democracy inspired by Ta-Nehisi Coates' Between the World and Me, last summer's One Book, One Oak Park selection. Panel includes author George Bailey; journalist, teacher, and filmmaker Stan West; and principal and co-founder of the Village Leadership Academy, Nakisha Hobbs. Second Floor Veterans Room, 834 Lake St. Learn more at oppl.org/events.

Blackhawks Night

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m., Ridgeland Common Recreation Complex:

Wear Blackhawks apparel and enter drawing to win two Blackhawks tickets. This event will feature Blackhawks organist Frank Pellico. $7 admission/free with season pass. 415 Lake St.

Lovers

Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m., Connolly's Public House, Oak Park:

A reading of the first section of Brian Friel's play, Lovers, in the backroom at the pub. Doors open at 5 p.m., performance at 7. Cover is $12, which includes a complimentary drink ticket. Part of Festival

Theatre's play reading series. 1109 South Blvd.

Beautiful Bodies

Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m., Martin Recital Hall:

Dominican University presents a student production of Laura Shaine Cunningham's Beautiful Bodies.

Six longtime girlfriends gather for a baby shower in a downtown loft as the "storm of the century" barrels down on New York City. Tickets are $17/$5 for students. 7900 W. Division St. For more information or to order tickets, visit events.dom.edu or call the box office at 708-488-5000.

Making a Killing

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Room, Oak Park Public Library:

Concerned about gun violence and want to impact change? Watch the second part of the film Making a Killing – Guns, Greed and the NRA. Discussion afterward on how to take action in the community. Presented by Gun Responsibility Advocates. For more, email joinGRA2016@gmail.com. 834 Lake St.

