Appeals court to take up VMA candidate challenge

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Two Oak Park residents who have challenged the candidacy of three candidates in the upcoming municipal election have taken their case to the Illinois Court of Appeals, following a Cook County Circuit Court ruling in January, allowing them access to the ballot.

Challengers Kevin Peppard and Robert Milstein have argued that candidates endorsed by the Village Manager Association – Glenn Brewer, Peter Barber and Lori Malinski – inappropriately gathered nominating petitions as a group, rather than individually, and should be blocked from the ballot in the April 4 municipal election.

Both the Oak Park Electoral Board and the circuit court have ruled that the three should be allowed on the ballot, so now the appellate court will now hear the case, confirmed a spokesman for the law office of Burt Odelson, who is representing Peppard and Milstein on the case.

The candidates' attorney is scheduled to file a brief by Feb. 21. No oral arguments will be heard in the case. Odelson's office expects a decision in about a week.

If Peppard and Milstein are unsuccessful with the appellate court, the case could be referred to the Illinois Supreme Court.

