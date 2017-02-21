Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
64°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Appeals court to take up VMA candidate challenge

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Two Oak Park residents who have challenged the candidacy of three candidates in the upcoming municipal election have taken their case to the Illinois Court of Appeals, following a Cook County Circuit Court ruling in January, allowing them access to the ballot.

Challengers Kevin Peppard and Robert Milstein have argued that candidates endorsed by the Village Manager Association – Glenn Brewer, Peter Barber and Lori Malinski – inappropriately gathered nominating petitions as a group, rather than individually, and should be blocked from the ballot in the April 4 municipal election.

Both the Oak Park Electoral Board and the circuit court have ruled that the three should be allowed on the ballot, so now the appellate court will now hear the case, confirmed a spokesman for the law office of Burt Odelson, who is representing Peppard and Milstein on the case.

The candidates' attorney is scheduled to file a brief by Feb. 21. No oral arguments will be heard in the case. Odelson's office expects a decision in about a week. 

If Peppard and Milstein are unsuccessful with the appellate court, the case could be referred to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Timothy Inklebarger

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BERWYN 2 BR

Large 5RM 2BR vicinity of Clinton & 21st St. Residential prop. Owner occupied. Close to shopping & transport. Fully applianced. Carpeted. All util. incl. $1100/mo. Credit check. Good tenants. 708-347-2500

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I am unable to understand the purpose of Mr. Milstein...

By Barry Greenwald

Posted: February 21st, 2017 1:18 PM

On: Appeals court to take up VMA...

I'd like to make one correction about the...

By Bridgett Baron

Posted: February 21st, 2017 1:17 PM

On: D97 braces for 'perfect...

Mr. Coughlin I have asked some other VMA people and to...

By Bob Kane

Posted: February 21st, 2017 12:49 PM

On: Appeals court to take up VMA...

The Appeal appears to be a matter of principle. The...

By Masaru Takiguchi Law

Posted: February 21st, 2017 7:51 AM

On: Appeals court to take up VMA...

A while back the Board approved his use of the title...

By David Gulbransen

Posted: February 20th, 2017 11:27 PM

On: Mayor likely to wait to fill...

Amen,

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: February 20th, 2017 10:58 PM

On: Limit the height of this building

Well put. If we get a break from the forecast rain on...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: February 20th, 2017 10:57 PM

On: The shadow of development density

David, I appreciate and thank you for your correction....

By Monica Sheehan

Posted: February 20th, 2017 9:15 PM

On: Mayor likely to wait to fill...

Completely agree! Well said, Cathy. And thank you,...

By Ray Johnson

Posted: February 20th, 2017 8:19 PM

On: Tough Act To Follow

I can't even think about how awesome...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: February 20th, 2017 8:13 PM

On: Food Network star Anthony Bourdain...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close