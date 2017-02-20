Two Ascension 5th Graders Place in Top 10 for National Essay Contest
Students' Names: Rudy Irvine-Stindt & Julian Harvalis
School Name & Grade Level: Ascension School, Grade 5
The above-named students have been notified by Creative Communications that their essays have been chosen, among thousands of entries nationwide, as two of the top 10 submissions for the Creative Communications Fall 2016 Essay Competition for grades 3-6.
Aside from being recognized as a Top 10 entry, both winners will receive a $25 monetary prize, and their winning entries will be published in the upcoming book published by Creative Communications, containing all of the winning entries (due in April 2017).
Both Rudy and Julian are studying creative with Ascension's 5th grade Language Arts teacher, Laurie Kane.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
You might want to google Angela Merkel, Chancellor of...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: February 20th, 2017 7:31 PM
Mr. Kelly, hasn't the VMA challenged candidate...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: February 20th, 2017 5:53 PM
Re reread my post. The only word I will change is...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: February 20th, 2017 5:28 PM
Have the candidates made a public statement?
By Mindy Credi
Posted: February 20th, 2017 5:23 PM
I'm baffled. I can't figure out what...
By Jim Kelly
Posted: February 20th, 2017 4:58 PM
To the guy worried about a thumb.. You can stick that...
By Thomas Fumo
Posted: February 20th, 2017 4:57 PM
Brian Slowiak seems to be arguing that since Muslims...
By Kevin Brubaker
Posted: February 20th, 2017 4:28 PM
By David Gulbransen
Posted: February 20th, 2017 3:20 PM
Correction: Abu-Taleb did not have a "mayoral"...
By David Gulbransen
Posted: February 20th, 2017 3:06 PM
Well said, Cathy Yen! I do join you in thanking Adam...
By Deborah Wess
Posted: February 20th, 2017 2:57 PM