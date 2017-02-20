Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Two Ascension 5th Graders Place in Top 10 for National Essay Contest

By Community Editor

Students' Names: Rudy Irvine-Stindt & Julian Harvalis 

School Name & Grade Level: Ascension School, Grade 5 

The above-named students have been notified by Creative Communications that their essays have been chosen, among thousands of entries nationwide, as two of the top 10 submissions for the Creative Communications Fall 2016 Essay Competition for grades 3-6. 

Aside from being recognized as a Top 10 entry, both winners will receive a $25 monetary prize, and their winning entries will be published in the upcoming book published by Creative Communications, containing all of the winning entries (due in April 2017). 

Both Rudy and Julian are studying creative with Ascension's 5th grade Language Arts teacher, Laurie Kane.

