Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Tough Act To Follow

Getting Down to Business with the OPRF Chamber

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Trustees Bob Tucker, Andrea Ott and Adam Salzman with Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb (photo courtesy of Bob Tucker)

By Cathy Yen

Executive Director OPRF Chamber of Commerce

What makes a strong village trustee?

We say farewell to Oak Park Village Trustee Adam Salzman this week at the very same time we are getting to know five candidates angling for three seats in the April 4 election.  I really like Adam and am sad to see him go, though I understand the need to move on professionally. 

Adam leaves a strong legacy.  Tough act to follow.

Adam is all the good things we want:  smart, serious, focused, dedicated, honest and reflective of the values of our community.  He was not afraid to ask questions publicly nor stick by his principles.  Agree with him or not – you knew where he stood on an issue.  I liked him best when he would get a little feisty at the Board table or in a forum.  Maybe impatient with a process or frustrated with a communication lapse or simply intent of doing the right thing.  And I mean that as a true compliment – I like to see a little fire in my elected representatives.

Mostly, though, Adam listens.  He hears you, he asks questions, he tries to understand, he considers.  Never once in six years did I sense that Adam had already made up his mind before hearing you out.  And like a good politician (yes, there ARE good politicians), Adam made you feel good about providing input even though he never let on which way he himself was leaning.

That, to me, is the most important thing in today's political arena.  To be heard.  To have a voice and to know that our representatives are listening.  Listening to all of us, weighing pros and cons and making the best decisions possible, based on values, resources and available options.  It is disappointing when your side does not prevail.  But it makes you crazy when you feel ignored, irrelevant, inconsequential.

We need politicians that listen because they want to collect the information - not reflect back fears.  Adam always listened.  And while he is stepping down from Board service, fortunately he is very much staying here in Oak Park.  Join me in thanking him for six years of honorable service to our Village.

Contact:
Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

INCS Job Fair, Sat 3/18!

The Illinois Network of Charter Schools will host its 12th annual job fair on Saturday, March 18 at ASPIRA Business and Finance Campus (2989 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL, 60618). Representatives from the state's charter schools will be on...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Mayor Abu-Taleb's decision to wait until after...

By Monica Sheehan

Posted: February 20th, 2017 12:25 PM

On: Mayor likely to wait to fill...

Terry, I was inquiring about revenues vs....

By Jim Coughlin

Posted: February 19th, 2017 9:38 PM

On: Oak Park's review of parking is...

Altcare is now in the building at the corner of Lake...

By Leah Ann Shapiro

Posted: February 19th, 2017 1:22 PM

On: AltCare Health Center, LTD

Jim C. Why should garages "break even" ...

By Terry Stanton

Posted: February 19th, 2017 8:07 AM

On: Oak Park's review of parking is...

Office is closed, must have retired,

By Barbara Joan

Posted: February 18th, 2017 9:41 PM

On: AltCare Health Center, LTD

Thanks for the insights based upon your real world...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: February 18th, 2017 9:32 PM

On: Parents want school nut-free after...

You're making me smile, Kristen. Thanks.

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: February 18th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: Parents want school nut-free after...

I too ride downtown each day and agree with...

By Andy Moss

Posted: February 18th, 2017 8:05 PM

On: Bike-friendly? Try Chicago, not Oak...

Bruce...the Epi Pen is really easy to use. The AuviQ...

By Kristen Brennan Nowka

Posted: February 18th, 2017 8:04 PM

On: Parents want school nut-free after...

I have such a great feeling about the ground work that...

By Iesha Melanin Monroe Oliver-Hollins

Posted: February 18th, 2017 4:18 PM

On: Oak Park and Austin residents march...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close