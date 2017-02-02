West Side Bridge Meets on Feb. 16th!
The West Side Bridge Networking Group will have our monthly meeting on Thursday, February 16th from 8:15am until 9:45am. Location TBD.
The purpose of West Side Bridge is to bring people together to bridge the gap between the West Side of Chicago and West Suburbs through networking. The meeting is open to all local professionals, but RSVP is required! Contact Kristen at (708) 613-3306 or kristen@oakpark.com. Bring your business cards!
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Thank you Bridgett, for your apology. I have a...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: February 4th, 2017 5:31 PM
Will Two Brothers Brewing be gifted with TIF funds or...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: February 4th, 2017 5:17 PM
Tom B: simple google search tells me all I have to...
By Jim Bowman
Posted: February 4th, 2017 3:52 PM
Brian, I couldn't have said it any better. To my...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:48 PM
Do we need to vote new officials into office in order...
By Richard Brey
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:47 PM
I apologize for my original comment. While it saddens...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:43 PM
a simple google search will tell U all U need to know...
By Tom Braam
Posted: February 4th, 2017 11:12 AM
Tom Braam, one day I am sure you will encounter a...
By DL Price
Posted: February 4th, 2017 11:11 AM
Reading about police shootings in the neighborhood...
By Michele Carr
Posted: February 4th, 2017 10:22 AM
Bill Dwyer - Assuming you're a smart guy since...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 4th, 2017 10:13 AM