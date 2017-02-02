Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
West Side Bridge Meets on Feb. 16th!

West Side Bridge

708/613-3329

By Community Editor

The West Side Bridge Networking Group will have our monthly meeting on Thursday, February 16th from 8:15am until 9:45am. Location TBD.

The purpose of West Side Bridge is to bring people together to bridge the gap between the West Side of Chicago and West Suburbs through networking. The meeting is open to all local professionals, but RSVP is required! Contact Kristen at (708) 613-3306 or kristen@oakpark.com. Bring your business cards!

