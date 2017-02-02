Education Advisory Task Force Public Hearing, Feb. 18
The 7th District Education Advisory Committee is working on a bill to assist children where no one in their immediate families has graduated from college. A hearing will be held at 3rd Unitarian Church to further hear from residents on what they think should go in the bill.
When: February 18, 2017, 1:00-3:00 P.M.
Where: 3rd Unitarian Church
301 N. Mayfield Ave.
Chicago, IL 60644
For more information, contact District Director, Cherita Logan at cherita.logan@mail.house.gov or 773-533-7520.
