Education Advisory Task Force Public Hearing, Feb. 18

By Community Editor

The 7th District Education Advisory Committee is working on a bill to assist children where no one in their immediate families has graduated from college. A hearing will be held at 3rd Unitarian Church to further hear from residents on what they think should go in the bill.

When: February 18, 2017, 1:00-3:00 P.M.

Where: 3rd Unitarian Church

301 N. Mayfield Ave.

Chicago, IL 60644

For more information, contact District Director, Cherita Logan at cherita.logan@mail.house.gov or 773-533-7520.