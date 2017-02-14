Rush wins philanthropy award

By Timothy Inklebarger

The Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation has honored Rush Oak Park Hospital with its 2016 Outstanding Philanthropic Business Award for its work with students with developmental disabilities and helping to redistribute food in underserved communities, among other outreach programs.

The award was presented to Rush Oak Park Hospital President and CEO Bruce Elegant at the Community Foundation's Honors Banquet on Feb. 7.

The hospital's work with Oak Park and River Forest High School's Community Integrated Transition Education Program — aiding students with developmental disabilities, such as autism, transition into adulthood with job training — and its work with The Surplus Project at the Oak Park-River Forest Food Pantry were noted among the many philanthropic endeavors undertaken by Rush Oak Park.

"Providing support in the community through programs and outreach is a reflection of the quality of care our staff provides at the hospital," Elegant said in a press release. "And we look forward to continuing our community service and building upon them in the future."

