River Forest clerk candidate drops out

By Deborah Kadin

The campaign season has barely begun, and already one candidate for office in River Forest – one of three write-in candidates for village clerk – has decided to drop out.

In two separate messages posted on Linkedin.com, Laura Perna said she has decided not to run.

"My name is listed, but I am not campaigning for the position. I am declining to run due to an opportunity to use my skills in local and state politics," Perna wrote.

She did not explain why she decided to file initially or what she would do if she won.

Perna was a former community liaison for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and served one term as a park district commissioner in Oak Park.

Kathleen White and Calvin Davis will continue as write-in candidates to replace Sharon Halperin, who decided not to seek a second term.

Davis is also running for a seat on the River Forest Park District Board.

Deborah Kadin