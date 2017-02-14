Pro-Planned Parenthood
Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations.
Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
How can this be happening in the OP? We are a...
By John H. Wilharm III
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:52 PM
I believe the BP there referring to is located on...
By Cristina LoCelso
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:35 PM
sorry Bruce - it was a misused question mark. I agree...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:29 PM
Staphanie WP: The irony here is that a left of center...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:24 PM
Ada are you asking the WJ why her posts were removed...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: February 15th, 2017 6:09 PM
I believe the point is that we as a community say that...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: February 15th, 2017 5:54 PM
Rose was special. I walked in to Magic Tree one day,...
By Nancy Fong
Posted: February 15th, 2017 5:35 PM
On: Rose Joseph, 73
They should specify which Chicago Ave BP. There is...
By Luke Miller
Posted: February 15th, 2017 4:58 PM
Those silly plants and their photosynthesis. They do...
By Stephanie WP
Posted: February 15th, 2017 4:50 PM
What will be left when that bomb finally goes off?
By Mekonya Cheefus
Posted: February 15th, 2017 4:48 PM
Deborah Wess Facebook Verified
Posted: February 15th, 2017 1:55 PM
So proud of our town! And sorry to have missed it.