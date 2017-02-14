Pro-Planned Parenthood

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer