Pro-Planned Parenthood

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Demonstrators held a counter-protest in downtown Oak Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, in opposition to anti-abortion proponents' national "Defund Planned Parenthood" demonstrations. Pro-abortion rights groups held demonstrations throughout the country in opposition to the anti-abortion demonstrations.

Email: michael@oakpark.com

Deborah Wess  

Posted: February 15th, 2017 1:55 PM

So proud of our town! And sorry to have missed it.

