Big Week Feb. 15-22

By Staff

I Am Jim Henson

Friday, Feb. 17, at 3:30 p.m., Magic Tree Bookstore:

Storytime, puppet-making, a reading of I Am Jim Henson, and make your own sock puppet. Jim Henson was the creator of the beloved Muppets. 141 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. Call 708-848-0770 or visit www.magictreebooks.com.

Gershwin Jazz

Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church:

Pre-performance refreshments at 7:10 p.m. Good Shepherd hosts monthly live jazz programs on the third Friday of each month. Good Shepherd (www.GoodShepherdLC.org) is located at 611 Randolph (corner of East and Randolph) in Oak Park. No admission fee, but free-will donations to support the jazz concert program are appreciated. All are welcome.

Black History Month dances

Monday, Feb. 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the 19th Century Club ballroom:

The Chicagoland English Country Dancers present an evening of rarely-heard music and dances by 18th-century English composer Ignatius Sancho, the first black composer to have his music published. Music by Black Composers is a project of the Rachel Barton Pine Foundation. 178 Forest Avenue in Oak Park. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation at the door is $15 for adults; $10 for students, seniors and those with limited income; $5 for non-dancing spectators. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund of the Nineteenth Century Charitable Association. For more information, call Mady Newfield at 630-584-0825, Tammy Bretscher at 847-508-5586, or Randi Woodworth at 708-524-9322.

Old Time Radio

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m., Oak Park Arms retirement community:

Those Thrilling Days of Yesteryear Old Time Radio Recreations Troop presents "YEEEAASSSS?" an old time radio show featuring Jack Benny and the Magnificent Montague. 408 S. Oak Park Ave. A reception with coffee and cookies follows the performance. The radio shows are free and open to the public. For more, call 708-386-4040 or visit http://www.oakparkarms.com.

Boeing, Boeing

OPRF High School's Studio 200 program presents a production of Marc Camoletti's Boeing Boeing, Feb. 15, 16 and 17, (4 p.m. on the 15th and 16th and 7 p.m. on the 17). The Studio 200 program allows the students to take the reins as directors. The Little Theater, 201 N. Scoville.

Crimes of the Heart

Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. at Madison Street Theatre:

The Collective theater company at Concordia University Chicago presents Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart, winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. The play, directed by Stephanie Stroud, will be presented at 1010 Madison St., Oak Park. General admission tickets are $15, with discounts available for seniors, students and CUC alumni. Purchase tickets online at CUCcrimes.brownpapertickets.com or by cash or check at the door before show time.

Nine Worlds Ensemble

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m., Open Door Theater:

Church of Beethoven-Oak Park presents marimba player/composer Thor Bremer and Nine Worlds Ensemble, 902 S. Ridgeland in Oak Park. Come early at 10 a.m. for cookies and coffee. Seating is limited, reservations recommended. Cost is $10 for adults/$5 for children. Tickets: http://www.churchofbeethoven-oakpark.com/buy-tickets.html.

Diversity Gifts & Challenges

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Veterans Room:

Forum explores unconscious bias, stereotypes, discrimination, racism and privilege. Facilitated by Corrie Wallace, equity consultant with Evanston-Skokie School District 65. http://oppl.org/events/one-book-one-oak-park-gifts-challenges-our-diversity?ajax=1. 834 Lake St.

Making a Killing

Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Veterans Room, Oak Park Public Library:

Concerned about gun violence and want to impact change? Watch the second part of the film Making a Killing – Guns, Greed and the NRA. Discussion afterward on how to take action in the community. Presented by Gun Responsibility Advocates. For more, email joinGRA2016@gmail.com. 834 Lake St.

Black History quiz

Saturday, Feb. 18 from 12-3 p.m., Main Library Second Floor Book Discussion Room:

The More Than a Month presents More Than You Know ... Black History Quiz Show. Test your knowledge of black history facts, events, and historic sites at this fast-paced quiz show party. Learn more about the library's More Than a Month initiative at oppl.org/more. 834 Lake St.

River Forest candidate forum

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Concordia University's Krentz Center, Room 120:

The River Forest Service Club and League of Women Voters of Oak Park-River Forest will host a candidate forum intended to introduce voters to candidates for the following River Forest boards: River Forest Park District, Village of River Forest and River Forest Township.

6:45 - 7:15 p.m., park district, two seats open. Candidates: Cheryl Cargie, Lynn Libera, Gerry Dombrowski, Calvin Davis

7:20 - 8:05 p.m., village board, three seats open. Candidates: Thomas Cargie, Patricia A. "Patty" Henek, Thomas J. Dwyer Jr., Respicio F. Vazquez

8:10 - 8:45 p.m., township, four seats open. Candidates: Holly Economos, Helene Connolly, Karen Taubman, Mark Kelty, Anna Marie Romeo

7400 Augusta Ave., River Forest.