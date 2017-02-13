Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
39°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Tale of Two Coffee Shops

Getting Down to Business with the OPRF Chamber

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

L!VE Cafe is open for business at 163 S. Oak Park Avenue

By Cathy Yen

Executive Director OPRF Chamber of Commerce

A new coffee house just opened.  Alive with energy, enthusiasm, new fixtures and terrific product.

Social media lit up with excitement.  Pictures were posted.  Meet-ups were scheduled.  Work-from-home entrepreneurs are happy about the wi-fi, java, and a chance to get out of the house.  L!VE Café opened to immediate positive reviews, reflecting their hard work but also suggesting an unmet niche in the market.

There is a great vibe inside.  Excellent coffee.  I wish them well and expect to be in there very often.

Meanwhile, about a block and a half north on the very same street, another coffee shop is closing.  After seven years on one of the most visible corners in Oak Park, Red Hen is moving on.  Reading between the lines, we can guess that the retail store was not sufficiently profitable to keep open any longer.  The owners will focus on their large wholesale operations in Chicago.

There are a million different reasons why a small business closes.  Only family truly knows the whole backstory.  But, insufficient revenue to pay expenses is usually part of that story – especially when the owners decide to close instead of sell.  Small business is hard.

I used to frequent Red Hen pretty regularly.  Liked their vibe as well.  Used their wi-fi and held dozens of meetings there.  I enjoyed the coffee and the bread.  Sorry to see it go.

I am excited for L!VE Café and I am sad for Red Hen.  Their stories are unrelated.  One beginning the same time another ends is coincidence.

Still, I am struck by timing.  I wonder about the online comments suggesting that the new place provides the market with something different, something lacking.  Is it really new, or does it just have a new feel?  Did the older business not keep up? Did its vibe no longer resonate?  Are there lessons for the next coffee shop that wants to open in this neighborhood? 

Hard to say sometimes what the market wants or needs.  Best we can do is wish Rose and Bob well and thank them for their investment while supporting Darrell and Reesheda as they L!VE their new dream.

Contact:
Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Pam's A+ Cleaning Service

A cleaner day is just a phone call away. For a detailed cleaning please call 708-937-9110

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

''He said the family is unwilling to accept...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: February 14th, 2017 9:52 AM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

He was 26...I think he was beyond the "youthful...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: February 14th, 2017 9:22 AM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

@JC. Now that we know that three independent...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:59 AM

On: Albion makes its case for high-rise

I have known Rep. Roskam since he was first elected,...

By Eva Sorock

Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:43 AM

On: In River Forest, congressman...

"Kind young man" was a career thug. Here is...

By Rob Ruffulo

Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:29 AM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

Thank you for the article but please learn the...

By Lisa Smith Notter

Posted: February 14th, 2017 7:06 AM

On: In River Forest, congressman...

Here's an answer..Career Criminal trys to kill...

By Terri Sansone

Posted: February 14th, 2017 5:19 AM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

He was voted in time and time again. Why is that? And...

By Faith Sattvic

Posted: February 14th, 2017 12:00 AM

On: In River Forest, congressman...

Under the Common Law Fleeing Felon Rule, ANYBODY could...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: February 13th, 2017 11:45 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

They deserve complete transparency

By Tom Braam

Posted: February 13th, 2017 8:39 PM

On: Family of man shot by Forest Park...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close