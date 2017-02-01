Tacos Y Salsa Takes Home Berwyn's Best Soup Title for its Caldo de Camaron (Shrimp Soup)
Tacos Y Salsa went up against other local favorites Connie's Family Restaurant & Cocktails, Czech Plaza Restaurant, Lalo's Restaurant and MacNeal Hospital Cafe. The final competition brought together a group of local judges for a blind taste-test event hosted by the Berwyn Public Library to compare each specialty soup side-by-side based on taste, presentation and texture.
The panel enjoyed the variety of soups, making the decision a difficult one. Of the winner, they described the soup as "perfectly balanced" and having "excellent presentation." Judges included Jim Finnerty from State Farm, Elizabeth Wiseman-Chase from Healthy Hearts Doctors & Healthy Natural Aging, Diane Salemi from Republic Bank of Chicago, Anthony Belcaster from BMO Harris Bank NA, Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention Mario Manfredini and Berwyn Public Library Director Keshia Garnett. Their scores along with a public poll determined the contest winner.
Owner Laura Guerrero reacted to the award saying, "I am very happy to have won Berwyn's Best Soup. I've made this soup the same way for the past 35 years since coming here from Morelia, Mexico. The Caldo de Camaron is beloved because it's fresh, natural and has a Latin flavor. We have a great team. I'm proud of what we've achieved. It isn't my win, it's a team win. Although we are small, we serve up a big flavor."
"Berwyn's Best" is a promotional program managed by the BDC. Look for additional Berwyn's Best programing to sample all of the great and diverse cuisine in our community. For more information, visit whyberwyn.com/shop-berwyn/berwyns-best-contest.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Thank you Bridgett, for your apology. I have a...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: February 4th, 2017 5:31 PM
Will Two Brothers Brewing be gifted with TIF funds or...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: February 4th, 2017 5:17 PM
Tom B: simple google search tells me all I have to...
By Jim Bowman
Posted: February 4th, 2017 3:52 PM
Brian, I couldn't have said it any better. To my...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:48 PM
Do we need to vote new officials into office in order...
By Richard Brey
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:47 PM
I apologize for my original comment. While it saddens...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: February 4th, 2017 12:43 PM
a simple google search will tell U all U need to know...
By Tom Braam
Posted: February 4th, 2017 11:12 AM
Tom Braam, one day I am sure you will encounter a...
By DL Price
Posted: February 4th, 2017 11:11 AM
Reading about police shootings in the neighborhood...
By Michele Carr
Posted: February 4th, 2017 10:22 AM
Bill Dwyer - Assuming you're a smart guy since...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: February 4th, 2017 10:13 AM