  • Home /
  • Community /
  • Blogs /
  • Tacos Y Salsa Takes Home Berwyn's Best Soup Title for its Caldo de Camaron (Shrimp Soup)

Tacos Y Salsa Takes Home Berwyn's Best Soup Title for its Caldo de Camaron (Shrimp Soup)

By Berwyn Development Corp

Tacos Y Salsa went up against other local favorites Connie's Family Restaurant & Cocktails, Czech Plaza Restaurant, Lalo's Restaurant and MacNeal Hospital Cafe. The final competition brought together a group of local judges for a blind taste-test event hosted by the Berwyn Public Library to compare each specialty soup side-by-side based on taste, presentation and texture.

The panel enjoyed the variety of soups, making the decision a difficult one. Of the winner, they described the soup as "perfectly balanced" and having "excellent presentation." Judges included Jim Finnerty from State Farm, Elizabeth Wiseman-Chase from Healthy Hearts Doctors & Healthy Natural Aging, Diane Salemi from Republic Bank of Chicago, Anthony Belcaster from BMO Harris Bank NA, Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention Mario Manfredini and Berwyn Public Library Director Keshia Garnett. Their scores along with a public poll determined the contest winner.

Owner Laura Guerrero reacted to the award saying, "I am very happy to have won Berwyn's Best Soup. I've made this soup the same way for the past 35 years since coming here from Morelia, Mexico. The Caldo de Camaron is beloved because it's fresh, natural and has a Latin flavor. We have a great team. I'm proud of what we've achieved. It isn't my win, it's a team win. Although we are small, we serve up a big flavor."

"Berwyn's Best" is a promotional program managed by the BDC. Look for additional Berwyn's Best programing to sample all of the great and diverse cuisine in our community. For more information, visit whyberwyn.com/shop-berwyn/berwyns-best-contest

