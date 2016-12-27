Top 10 stories online

Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

First there was the death of David Bowie, then Prince, then George Michael. Also, there was a little election that has left the world wondering if we're living in an episode of The Twilight Zone. 

So 2016 wasn't exactly our best year, but what were the top stories in Oak Park? Do you really want to know at this point? 

Google Analytics gives us an idea by ranking the year's news by the number of clicks received. And the results are almost as depressing. Murder, shootings and more were among the top stories in this year's Wednesday Journal online edition. 

Without further ado, here are the top stories that readers flocked to in 2016. Hey, there's always next year.

1. Man's body found in Oak Park main library (April 11)

2. Oak Park cop shot, gets wages cut by village (July 28)

3. A mom's immediate response to murder (Aug. 30)

4. Details of Spilotro murders revealed in mob trial (Aug. 14)

5. Woman carjacked at gunpoint in River Forest (Sept. 27)

6. OPRF security monitor killed on his birthday (Aug. 7)

7. OPRF senior killed in Austin (Aug. 30)

8. Target store coming to downtown (Nov. 29)

9. Oak Park library hires social worker (Feb. 11)

10. Trombone man faces symphony of complaints (July 12)

Timothy inklebarger

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

