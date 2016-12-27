Top 10 stories online
First there was the death of David Bowie, then Prince, then George Michael. Also, there was a little election that has left the world wondering if we're living in an episode of The Twilight Zone.
So 2016 wasn't exactly our best year, but what were the top stories in Oak Park? Do you really want to know at this point?
Google Analytics gives us an idea by ranking the year's news by the number of clicks received. And the results are almost as depressing. Murder, shootings and more were among the top stories in this year's Wednesday Journal online edition.
Without further ado, here are the top stories that readers flocked to in 2016. Hey, there's always next year.
1. Man's body found in Oak Park main library (April 11)
2. Oak Park cop shot, gets wages cut by village (July 28)
3. A mom's immediate response to murder (Aug. 30)
4. Details of Spilotro murders revealed in mob trial (Aug. 14)
5. Woman carjacked at gunpoint in River Forest (Sept. 27)
6. OPRF security monitor killed on his birthday (Aug. 7)
7. OPRF senior killed in Austin (Aug. 30)
8. Target store coming to downtown (Nov. 29)
9. Oak Park library hires social worker (Feb. 11)
10. Trombone man faces symphony of complaints (July 12)
Timothy inklebarger
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
By Joyce Porter
Posted: December 31st, 2016 4:46 PM
@ Bruce and we are about to see how that non...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: December 31st, 2016 2:59 PM
That right Bill. A war costly in both blood and...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 31st, 2016 1:50 PM
Tom: I agree. I just prefer my snow blower as it has...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 31st, 2016 1:39 PM
Bruce, why waste time making lame excuses. We live in...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 31st, 2016 12:39 PM
"Trillions wasted on bad ideas"? You mean,...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 31st, 2016 11:21 AM
Ken, While you found solace in your mother not seeing...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: December 31st, 2016 10:44 AM
Elections need watch dogs...what ever happened to the...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: December 31st, 2016 8:14 AM
Tom I largely agree with you. But shoveling snow can...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 30th, 2016 10:15 PM
Keep on hiding behind the Editorialist's Curtain....
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 30th, 2016 9:56 PM