Pardon our 'Frances'
In an article, that should have been titled "What would Francis do?" which ran online on Dec. 20 and in the Dec. 21 print edition of Wednesday Journal, Pope Francis' name was accidentally spelled with an "e," which is the female version of the name.
Wednesday Journal regrets the error.
Michael Romain
Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com
