Disney and superheroes dominated at The Lake

Each year, Classic Cinema's marketing manager, Mark Mazrimas provides us with the provides with the most popular movies shown at Lake Theatre. This year, Mazrimas said, there was "a very strong family and superhero showing with six of 10 films coming from Disney:

1. Finding Dory

2. Captain America: Winter Soldier

3. The Secret Life of Pets

4. Zootopia

5. Jungle Book

6. Batman vs. Superman

7. Suicide Squad

8. Dead Pool

9. Dr. Strange

10. Rogue One

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (was in the #10 spot but in the final week is sure to be bumped by Star Wars).

"Disney ruled the box office this year," Mazrimas said, "placing six movies in the Top Ten which is unprecedented. On a positive note, two adult movies did well at the Lake this past weekend with #3 Fences and #4 La La Land, so there is hope [for adult viewers].

