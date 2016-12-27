Disney and superheroes dominated at The Lake
By Ken Trainor
Each year, Classic Cinema's marketing manager, Mark Mazrimas provides us with the provides with the most popular movies shown at Lake Theatre. This year, Mazrimas said, there was "a very strong family and superhero showing with six of 10 films coming from Disney:
1. Finding Dory
2. Captain America: Winter Soldier
3. The Secret Life of Pets
4. Zootopia
5. Jungle Book
6. Batman vs. Superman
7. Suicide Squad
8. Dead Pool
9. Dr. Strange
10. Rogue One
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (was in the #10 spot but in the final week is sure to be bumped by Star Wars).
"Disney ruled the box office this year," Mazrimas said, "placing six movies in the Top Ten which is unprecedented. On a positive note, two adult movies did well at the Lake this past weekend with #3 Fences and #4 La La Land, so there is hope [for adult viewers].
Ken Trainor
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
Carol Datt Mattar from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: December 29th, 2016 11:01 AM
Not an intelligent movie among them. Take, for example, the award-winning Swedish movie, A Man Called Ove, which played for weeks in the city and North Shore. What do we get? First Tuesday - two showings. Does the Lake Theater management believe there aren't enough people in this educated and liberal area who would like to see something other than Disney and first-run trash? I bypass a theater I could walk to and travel across town for good movies.