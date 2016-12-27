Big Week Dec. 28- Jan. 4

By Staff

New Year's Eve Party

Saturday, Dec. 31 from noon to 5 p.m., Wonder Works Children's Museum:

Wonder Works is ringing in the New Year with the largest kid's party in Oak Park. Families can party all day with kid's games, crafts, a family parade, singing, food and general merriment. All of this for just $2 a person plus general admission to the museum ($8). All ages welcome, registration not required. 6445 W. North Ave. Call 708-383-4815 for more or visit www.wonder-works.org.

New Year's Eve Eve

Friday, Dec. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Dance and sing in the new year with Old Town School of Folk Music artists Maryanne Johnson and Diana Laffey. All ages. No registration required. Free admission. Call 708-383-8200 for more. 834 Lake St.

Singing in 2017

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., FitzGerald's Nightclub:

FitzGerald's rings in the New Year in style with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Brickstone Beverage sponsors the evening. In the Club, rock in the New Year with Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns and their list of hits and obscure cover tunes. Kelly Hogan joins the band for the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m.; music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Free champagne toast at midnight. No cover. SideBar opens at 5 p.m. FitzGerald's is at 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets are available at the club (in person) and TicketWeb http://www.ticketweb.com/snl/VenueListings.action?venueId=32814&pl=. For more information on FitzGerald's, go to http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Winter Break Public Skate

Sunday, Jan. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m., Ridgeland Common Ice Rink:

All ages, registration not required. $7 per time slot or free with season pass. Skate rental available for $3 or by rental pass. 415 Lake St. Call 708-848-9661.

Adult Improv Workshop

Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.Maze Branch Library:

All skill levels welcome. 845 Gunderson Ave. in Oak Park.

Call 708-386-4751 for more.

Bee Gees Night

Friday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m., Wire in Berwyn:

Wire at 6815 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn, presents live music by Tributosaurus as they become the Bee Gees. Call 708-669-9473 or visit www.wireismusic.com.

Unchained Memories

Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

The main library presents a screening of Unchained Memories: Readings From the Slave Narratives as part of the More Than a Month: Martin Luther King Jr. Film Festival.

Noon Year's Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library:

The library presents a Noon Year's Eve Party for kids of all ages with a caregiver from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 708-366-5205 for more. 735 Lathrop Ave.

Thank-You Note Workshop

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., River Forest Public Library:

For kids, no registration required. Drop by the Children's Room to write your own personalized holiday thank-you cards. Supplies will be provided. Grades K-4. For more information, call 708-366-5205. 735 Lathrop Ave.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.