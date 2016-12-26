Interstate Commerce, Local Style
Getting Down to Business with the OPRF Chamber
|Share on Facebook
|Share on Twitter
By Cathy Yen
When the postman rings the doorbell Christmas morning, it can only mean one thing.
My Christmas present from Dad is here.
My large, extended family lives in New Jersey. While we don't make a big deal about presents, Christmas is a festive time for us. Everyone gathers to enjoy each other's company, share a meal and celebrate.
Maybe because I rarely make it back east to join them, I still exchange token gifts with my parents. And every year, my parents – still together after fifty-three years – each send me something separately. My mother sends something lovely and it always arrives a week before Christmas.
For my dad, however, December 25 sneaks up on him like snow in Chicago. All of a sudden, it's here. Which goes to explain how most years I receive an overnight package arriving Christmas Day. He loves the Post Office Priority Mail Express with holiday delivery.
It's "the thought that counts" rings true, as the most memorable gift was the personalized sweatshirt with my name misspelled. He did that two years in a row. Shipped to me for a flat rate of twice the cost of the garment. Still, it makes me smile. Knowing my dad rushed around thinking about me on Christmas Eve? Priceless.
This year, he changed things up a bit. He knows how important shopping locally is to me and he wanted to purchase something from the store he loves visiting – Olive and Well. At age 80, online ordering is not his strength and anyway he was well past the deadline for holiday delivery. So, he picked up the phone.
Fortunately, Olive and Well's owner Kay was able to help him out. He didn't quite have my address right and he was hoping to avoid a big shipping charge – couldn't they figure something out and get it to me? After some conversation, Kay realized that Catherine is Cathy and "is that your daughter?" and indeed the Chamber office is right down the block. She called me, we had a laugh and I received a wonderful gift of gourmet olive oil. From my dad. Before Christmas.
Top that, Amazon.
Contact:
Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Saw that accident after it happened and it was a bad...
By Richard Fiske Bailey
Posted: December 25th, 2016 8:02 PM
Yet as I type this comment another car accident has...
By Rick Hinojosa
Posted: December 25th, 2016 6:44 PM
Thanks Kevin. We do need to add in the handfuls of...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:36 AM
Tom MacMillan: I get your point, but you figures are...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:02 AM
We just saw 18,000 people vote NO to the big bad...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: December 25th, 2016 12:41 AM
"The misadventure that was the Oak Park Mall"
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: December 24th, 2016 2:43 PM
The misadventure that was the Oak Park was thankfully...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: December 24th, 2016 12:40 AM
From the mouths of babes, bless you Anna! I'm...
By Mimi Jordan
Posted: December 23rd, 2016 8:59 PM
Why aren't they building over Madison Street?
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: December 23rd, 2016 5:11 PM
Well Michael, the ultimate answer to this ridiculous...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 23rd, 2016 3:30 PM