Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
54°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Interstate Commerce, Local Style

Getting Down to Business with the OPRF Chamber

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print
Show/Hide Gallery

Pictured: some of the gourmet olive oils from Olive and Well in Oak Park.

By Cathy Yen

Executive Director OPRF Chamber of Commerce

When the postman rings the doorbell Christmas morning, it can only mean one thing.

My Christmas present from Dad is here.

My large, extended family lives in New Jersey.  While we don't make a big deal about presents, Christmas is a festive time for us.  Everyone gathers to enjoy each other's company, share a meal and celebrate.

Maybe because I rarely make it back east to join them, I still exchange token gifts with my parents.  And every year, my parents – still together after fifty-three years – each send me something separately.  My mother sends something lovely and it always arrives a week before Christmas.

For my dad, however, December 25 sneaks up on him like snow in Chicago.  All of a sudden, it's here.  Which goes to explain how most years I receive an overnight package arriving Christmas Day.  He loves the Post Office Priority Mail Express with holiday delivery.

It's "the thought that counts" rings true, as the most memorable gift was the personalized sweatshirt with my name misspelled.  He did that two years in a row.  Shipped to me for a flat rate of twice the cost of the garment.  Still, it makes me smile.  Knowing my dad rushed around thinking about me on Christmas Eve?  Priceless.

This year, he changed things up a bit.  He knows how important shopping locally is to me and he wanted to purchase something from the store he loves visiting – Olive and Well.  At age 80, online ordering is not his strength and anyway he was well past the deadline for holiday delivery.  So, he picked up the phone.

Fortunately, Olive and Well's owner Kay was able to help him out.  He didn't quite have my address right and he was hoping to avoid a big shipping charge – couldn't they figure something out and get it to me? After some conversation, Kay realized that Catherine is Cathy and "is that your daughter?" and indeed the Chamber office is right down the block.  She called me, we had a laugh and I received a wonderful gift of gourmet olive oil.  From my dad.  Before Christmas.

Top that, Amazon.

Contact:
Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Home Maintenance Services

LBDI, Inc. Home Maintenance Services, Residential & Commercial Remodeling, Ask for Barry @ 630.687.3000

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Saw that accident after it happened and it was a bad...

By Richard Fiske Bailey

Posted: December 25th, 2016 8:02 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Yet as I type this comment another car accident has...

By Rick Hinojosa

Posted: December 25th, 2016 6:44 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Thanks Kevin. We do need to add in the handfuls of...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:36 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

Tom MacMillan: I get your point, but you figures are...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: December 25th, 2016 11:02 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

We just saw 18,000 people vote NO to the big bad...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: December 25th, 2016 12:41 AM

On: What's the school board to do?

"The misadventure that was the Oak Park Mall"

By Jim Coughlin

Posted: December 24th, 2016 2:43 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

The misadventure that was the Oak Park was thankfully...

By Jim Coughlin

Posted: December 24th, 2016 12:40 AM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

From the mouths of babes, bless you Anna! I'm...

By Mimi Jordan

Posted: December 23rd, 2016 8:59 PM

On: What would Francis do?

Why aren't they building over Madison Street?

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: December 23rd, 2016 5:11 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

Well Michael, the ultimate answer to this ridiculous...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 23rd, 2016 3:30 PM

On: Madison Street needs more citizen...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close