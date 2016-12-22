Sprint Connect Store Welcomed As Fourth Tenant In Berwyn Gateway Plaza Phase II Development

By Berwyn Development Corp

According to Sprint staff, a recent survey found that consumers rank the process of searching for a new mobile device below going to DMV. With the rapid changes in technology, customers often find the experience of selecting a new phone overwhelming. For that reason, Sprint is committed to creating a retail experience that offers hospitality and relationship-building with new and current customers. The new Berwyn location offers customers a unique way to experience Sprint's products and services, including voice, data access, text, email, Sprint ID and Sprint 4G LTE, in an environment that encourages hands-on learning and interaction. Sprint's trained retail associates work one-on-one with customers to identify the device that best suits their needs and then helps them to personalize their device, set up features and demonstrate how it works before the customer leaves the store. Their store promise reads, "We're here to create the perfect package for you."

Sprint is the fourth opening in the second phase of Berwyn Gateway Plaza. The project is a complete renovation of the commercial block on the north side of Cermak Road. Starbucks was the first store to open in late 2015. In 2016, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza and Fifth Third Bank opened in the shopping center. Scheduled for completion in 2017, the project will welcome an additional three retailers. The completion of this phase of redevelopment will create an additional 18,017 square feet of new retail property within the City of Berwyn, adding new tax revenue and creating jobs at this increasingly popular intersection of town.

Sprint Store Manager Saul Acevedo commented, "It has been an amazing journey to get the store ready for opening, and I appreciate the support we had from the City in getting the final approvals to open our doors for the holidays. We had a soft launch on December 2. Based on initial customer traffic, our store has already grown to 3rd in new lines and connections when compared to our sister stores. As the new location is discovered, I expect this to be a top location in the Chicago market."

"I'd like to welcome another great business to Berwyn Gateway Plaza. We've been working on this part of town for the past seven years and we're glad to include Sprint in our growth," remarked BDC Board President Jousef Mondragon.

Mayor Robert J. Lovero commented, "Sprint is a welcome addition to the Cermak Road corridor. The work we've done at the intersection of Cermak Rd and Harlem Ave has brought many new franchises to Berwyn. This has become a busy corner of town, and we believe you'll do very well here. We wish you the best and are here to support you."

For details on the ribbon cutting at Sprint, call the BDC at 708-788-8100.