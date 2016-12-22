River Forest mourns loss of former librarian
Sophia Anastos, 61, served as library director for 8 years
Cards and letters are coming in to the River Forest Public Library to show support and express condolences to the family of its former director, Sophia Anastos.
Anastos, 61, who was credited with restoring the library's place in the community during her eight years at the helm, died Dec. 16 after a long illness. Services were private, said library Director Sue Quinn.
Cards and letters can be brought in during library hours, which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is located at 735 Lathrop Ave.
"We will send them on to the family," Quinn said.
Anastos went on disability leave in early January for health reasons. She returned to the library this summer to witness the dedication of a plaque in her honor in the Smedinghoff Garden, Quinn said.
Whether the library will hold a memorial service or plan other events is uncertain.
"Sophia empowered the staff 100 percent," said Quinn. "She encouraged us to take on new challenges. Her default answer was yes."
Liita Forsyth from River Forest Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 4:57 PM
Sophia was always very open to ideas and projects. She was such a positive force in this community. I will miss her "can-do" attitude and unconventionally out-of-the-box leadership style.