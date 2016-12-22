Pleasant Home Foundation takes on the Mannequin Challenge
By Bob Uphues
The Pleasant Home Foundation, responsible for raising funds to restore and maintain the historic home at 217 S. Home Ave. after which the foundation was named, enlisted the assistance of more than 50 community members to get into the Mannequin Challenge act.
The foundation posted the result of that effort on its Facebook page on Dec. 20. The video is a roughly five-and-a-half minute series of vignettes, which appear to be frozen in time, highlighting the many different types of events and activities that take place at the house.
