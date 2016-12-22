Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
29°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Pleasant Home Foundation takes on the Mannequin Challenge

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print
Show/Hide Gallery

By Bob Uphues

Riverside-Brookfield Landmark Editor

The Pleasant Home Foundation, responsible for raising funds to restore and maintain the historic home at 217 S. Home Ave. after which the foundation was named, enlisted the assistance of more than 50 community members to get into the Mannequin Challenge act.

The foundation posted the result of that effort on its Facebook page on Dec. 20. The video is a roughly five-and-a-half minute series of vignettes, which appear to be frozen in time, highlighting the many different types of events and activities that take place at the house.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

LARGE 1 BR IN 2 FLAT

Austin Area. $700 + Background check $25 Non-refundable $700 move-in fee. Call 708-610-2030 after 4pm.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Loved this, Ken.

By Mary Kay O'Grady

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 8:57 PM

On: As dear as pennies, as near as stars

Thanks for this, Ken. Puts everything in perspective,...

By Martin A. Berg

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:28 PM

On: As dear as pennies, as near as stars

Sophia was always very open to ideas and projects. She...

By Liita Forsyth

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 4:57 PM

On: River Forest mourns loss of former...

First of all Brian - I feel pretty strongly that if...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 4:19 PM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Geez, here we go again with the swimming pool. I...

By Joe Gotts

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 4:09 PM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Ada, condescending or mocking or whatever. But...

By Brian Souders

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:16 PM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Joe Gotts, The "wrestling coach" situation has nothing...

By Joan Winstein

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:20 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM

On: District House Breaks Ground

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close