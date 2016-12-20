Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
That was sound and fury pre-E-College vote yesterday

Signifying zilch, however

By Jim Bowman

Writer

Pre-College vote, about threats to its survival ballyhooed by media lemmings via French fellow calling it as he sees it, via Yahoooooo News.

Donald Trump's fiercest critics may be dreaming of a last-minute revolt, but the Electoral College, a peculiarly American institution, appears near-certain on Monday to select the 70-year-old real estate mogul as the 45th US president. [cross-out added, of course]

Its detractors -- and they are many -- have denounced an electoral system that flies in the face of the venerated "one man, one vote" principle, and which perversely encourages presidential candidates to campaign in only a few key states while ignoring whole swaths of the country.

As the Psalmist sang in another context, the Gentiles rage. (aka nations, heathen) ". . . and the peoples imagine a vain thing"

Not to make of the Donald any but a human being about to hold high office, etc., putting pants on one leg at a time, no, no, no.

But his enemies do rage, do they not? And imagine vain things.

And they have their courtiers, their blowers on their own trumpets, their couriers, viz. media lemmings coast to coast, border to border (and in this case from la belle France, translated for Yahoo use), who offer us here such observations in the middle of a news-feature story:

. . . an electoral system that flies in the face of the venerated "one man, one vote" principle, and which perversely encourages presidential candidates to campaign in only a few key states while ignoring whole swaths of the country.

Consider: "perversely." = bad, not fair, stupid, longtime obstructer of common good, etc., you name it. (Lafayette, where are you?)

Consider: "only a few states." Oh. Vs. concentration on even fewer, beginning with our biggest state California, with 12% of the whole.

More:

.But despite the torrent of criticism this method has faced for decades, no reform attempt has ever succeeded.

Consider "reform." Of course. There's a better way, says this pseudo-news report-cum-lots of bending over to make a favorite point. Plus "torrent . . . for decades." Oh?

(This French fellow, Jerome Cartillier, being out of the office, is an expert. But he should call home. And Yahoo should pay more attention to what he comes up and out with.)

More here: Electoral College, unloved but everpresent, set to anoint Trump

Email: jimbowman7@aol.com Twitter: @BlitheSp

