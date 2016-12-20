Big Week Dec. 21-28
By Staff
Boxing Day
Monday, Dec. 26 from noon to 4:30 p.m., Hemingway's Birthplace Home:
The Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park hosts its annual Boxing Day celebration at the Birthplace Home, 339 N. Oak Park Ave., Monday afternoon. Boxing Day is an English custom that includes holiday music and traditional English pastries and assorted teas. It originated during medieval times on the day after Christmas when lords of the manor shared their Christmas dinners with their servants. The food was placed in boxes, hence the name. Visitors can tour the restored Queen Anne Victorian home where Ernest Hemingway was born. The foundation's museum, located at 200 N. Oak Park Ave., will also be open for no additional charge. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and youth. Reservations can be made by sending an email to ehfop@sbcglobal.net or sign up at EventBrite.com.
Country and Roots at FitzGerald's
Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 at FitzGerald's in Berwyn:
The Country Night in Berwyn Holiday Show on Thursday features Wild Earp, The Hot Club of Berwyn, Peter Joly, Erin Edmister & 3 Tons, Allegra Malone, Nick Bachman & Glen DeMichele, the Country Doctors, Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders, and Network. 7 p.m., $5 cover.
The Redmonds' Family Christmas Show on Friday features the Roots sound of the French Pearl Band, the Neighborhood Kids Choir, The Redmonds, and the Duct Tape Band. 8 p.m., $12 cover.
For more information, contact 708-788-2118 or visit http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Finding Dory
Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m., Main Library Veterans Room:
Dory searches for her parents, with help from friends Nemo and Marlin. (PG, 2016, 103 minutes). The Oak Park Public Library is located at 834 Lake St.
A Hip-Hop Christmas
Thursday, Dec 22 at 8 p.m., Wire in Berwyn:
iLLANOiZE presents a hip-hop holiday show at "the complete creative incubator for musical ideas, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. 21 years and over. Doors open at 7.
Elf
Thursday, Dec. 22 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dole Library branch:
"We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup." Get ready to watch this holiday classic and eat some sugary-sweet treats. (PG, 2003, 97 minutes). Dole is located at 255 Augusta Blvd.
Winter Solstice Craft
Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m., Maze Library branch:
It may be the shortest day of the year, but the library will be filled with light and wonder. The whole family is invited for this craft celebrating the Winter Solstice. Ages 5+. Register at oppl.org/events. 845 Gunderson Ave.
Looking ahead:
FitzGerald's rings in the New Year in style with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Brickstone Beverage sponsors the evening. In the Club, rock in the New Year with Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns and their list of hits and obscure cover tunes. Kelly Hogan joins the band for the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m.; music starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Free champagne toast at midnight. No cover. SideBar opens at 5 p.m. FitzGerald's is at 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets are available at the club (in person) and TicketWeb http://www.ticketweb.com/snl/VenueListings.action?venueId=32814&pl=. For more information on FitzGerald's, go to http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
