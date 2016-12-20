Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

A generous donor speaks about his gift

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Jack Crowe

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Jack Crowe, who along with his wife Peggy donated $1 million to St. Giles Catholic School (1034 Linden Ave.) earlier this month, opened up about the gift, the largest in the school's nearly 90-year history, during a special celebratory mass on Dec. 13. 

The money will allow St. Giles to provide as much as $50,000 per year for tuition assistance for its 470 preschool through 8th-grade students. You can see Jack Crowe speaking about his donation by visiting https://vimeo.com/195681093

Michael Romain 

Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Missouri Synod

Christ Lutheran Church 607 Harvard Street (at East Av.) Oak Park, Illinois Rev. Robert M. Niehus, Pastor Sunday Bible Class: 9:15 am Sunday School: 9:10 Sunday Worship Services: 8:00 and 10:30 am Church Office: 708/386-3306...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Joe Gotts, The "wrestling coach" situation...

By Joan Winstein

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:20 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM

On: District House Breaks Ground

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Melvin: I absolutely agree. Definitely a "step...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:32 AM

On: Best friends through basketball

"all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:29 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Marty, this is one of your best columns yet. I can...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:04 AM

On: Best friends through basketball

I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...

By Joanne O'Hara

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...

By RoseMary Gange

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM

On: District 200 set to become debt...

Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close