A generous donor speaks about his gift

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Jack Crowe, who along with his wife Peggy donated $1 million to St. Giles Catholic School (1034 Linden Ave.) earlier this month, opened up about the gift, the largest in the school's nearly 90-year history, during a special celebratory mass on Dec. 13.

The money will allow St. Giles to provide as much as $50,000 per year for tuition assistance for its 470 preschool through 8th-grade students. You can see Jack Crowe speaking about his donation by visiting https://vimeo.com/195681093.

Michael Romain

Contact:

Email: michael@oakpark.com