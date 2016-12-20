A generous donor speaks about his gift
Jack Crowe, who along with his wife Peggy donated $1 million to St. Giles Catholic School (1034 Linden Ave.) earlier this month, opened up about the gift, the largest in the school's nearly 90-year history, during a special celebratory mass on Dec. 13.
The money will allow St. Giles to provide as much as $50,000 per year for tuition assistance for its 470 preschool through 8th-grade students. You can see Jack Crowe speaking about his donation by visiting https://vimeo.com/195681093.
Michael Romain
