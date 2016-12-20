A festive time for films as well

"Passengers," a spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

"Sing", a koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition.

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

The Lake Theatre has a bonanza of Oscar hopefuls on display this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, you missed a good one in Loving, the film about the landmark interracial marriage case from 1967, which only stayed two weeks at The Lake.

Now, however, in addition to the latest Star Wars spectacular, you can sample La La Land (Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone with lots of dancing and singing) and Fences (Denzel Washington's





take on August Wilson's play) which will open on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Passengers (Jennifer Lawrence, lost in space) and Sing (more singing and dancing, but this time with animated critters) arrived on Tuesday.

Now that's entertainment.

Ken Trainor

Contact:

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com