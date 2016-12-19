Reading Olympics Winners

By Community Editor

Three Lincoln Elementary School fifth-graders - Natasha Cosgrove, Ellie McGillen, and Ella Sparks - won the Fall 2016 Reading Olympics on Dec. 9 at the Oak Park Public Library. According to the District 97 website, the Reading Olympics is a literature enrichment program sponsored by the River Forest and Oak Park school districts, the Oak Park and River Forest Public Libraries as well as several private schools in the area.

At the beginning of the school year, fifth-graders form teams of three and are given nine books to read. They then must answer questions about the books in competitions at their respective schools. Each school's champions advanced to the regional final on Dec. 9. The team from Hatch Elementary School came in second place.